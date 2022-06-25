Cannes Lions: WPP named industry’s Most Creative Company; Ogilvy is Network of the Year

WPP has been named the most creative company of the year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.



Ogilvy was awarded Network of the Year and took home a Titanium Lion together with Wavemaker for Shah Rukh Khan My Ad for Cadbury, a data-driven campaign that personalised ads for local businesses impacted by COVID-19.



WPP winners and shortlisted entries came from every part of the company, and from across its agencies. VMLY&R won a Grand Prix for its I Will Always Be Me campaign for Dell and Intel, designed to make it easier for people with motor neurone disease to bank their voice by reading a story, and a Grand Prix for Maxx Flash’s The Killer Pack, which helps combat, through biodegradable packaging, deadly diseases like malaria and dengue caught outdoors in India. Speaking in Color for Sherwin Williams by Wunderman Thompson won the Grand Prix for Creative B2B – a prestigious win in the inaugural year of this category – for its voice-activated colour-selection system. A Grand Prix for Media Placement was also awarded to MediaCom’s Hope Reef for Mars Petcare (with AMV BBDO).



Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Creativity is the most important force in modern business. Being named the Creative Company of the Year is testament to WPP’s power to help our clients succeed, and to the incredible talent of our 109,000 people around the world. Thank you to them and to our clients who entrust us with their brands.”



Rob Reilly, Global Chief Creative Officer of WPP, said: “Creativity is the world’s most valuable asset. It has the potential to address the biggest challenges of our time in the most extreme circumstances. We have had to think differently for the last two years, and I feel this year's Cannes Lions has been a celebration of innovation for our industry. So, I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this amazing global team of the most creative people in our industry.”

On Ogilvy’s wins, Global Chief Creative Officer Liz Taylor said: “We are thrilled that Ogilvy has been recognized as the world’s leading creative agency network because we believe that creativity is the great differentiator. Our teams earned this honor by producing work that upends the status quo, that alters the conversation, that creates meaningful change, and reshapes our industry. We are so proud that the work honored spanned so many categories, countries, and clients. It is a powerful demonstration of what defines Ogilvy. It's pervasive creativity. It’s borderless creativity. It’s creativity with impact.”

Ogilvy’s Global President Devika Bulchandani said: “This recognition is a testament to Ogilvy’s ability to lead the way in a world where creativity is needed more than ever. We are so proud to see our teams honored for driving impact with our clients through creativity that transcends the status quo and shifts culture. Our sincerest thanks to everyone at Ogilvy who poured their hearts into the work, who strive day in and day out to do the best work of our lives, and to our incredible clients for their brilliance, trust, and partnership.”



The Creative Company of the Year award is given to the company which earned the most points across its agencies. WPP was also the most awarded company in the Creative Business Transformation category, reflecting the company’s expertise in creating new and innovative products and services for clients, and reimagining customer experiences or business models.

