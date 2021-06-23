Cannes Lions Day 3: India continues its splendid rendezvous with Cannes shortlists

As Cannes Lions 2021 announced the final list of shortlists for its dual-year Festival of Creativity, India impressed with its extraordinary performance. It clinched 21 more shortlists under five out of eight categories.

Brand Experience & Activation

The Indian contingent has bagged eight shortlists in the category. ‘The Punishing Signal’, which has already won six metals in the past two days, has got one more shortlist here. Having won three Lions already and nominated for three others, ‘The 8-bit Journo’ by Dentsu Webchutney has got one more shortlist.

’VMLY&R’s ‘Pedasuransi’ for Heinz; ‘Careers From Home’ by Lowe Lintas Mumbai for HUL’s Wheel;; Wunderman Thompson Mumbai’s ‘Make Your Own Mask’ for TOI Group; and ‘The Applegram’ for Radio Zindagi by Famous Innovations Mumbai are other campaigns to be shortlisted in one-subcategory each. Additionally, Dentsu Webchutney’s ‘The Better Half Recipes’ for Swiggy has got two shortlists.

Creative E-commerce Lions

Dentsu Webchutney’s ‘The Better Half Recipes’ for Swiggy has been shortlisted in the ‘cultural insight’ subcategory.

Film Lions

India has got four shortlists under the Film Lions, including Ogilvy India’s ‘Savlon - The Artist’; McCann New Delhi’s ‘Freedom’ for WWF; Grey India’s ‘Man Enough: Shaving Stereotypes’ for Gilette Mach 3; and Taproot Dentsu’s ‘Pooja Didi’ for Facebook.

Mobile Lions

There are four shortlists in the Mobile Lions category, including three more for jury-favourite ‘The 8-bit Journo’ by Dentsu Webchutney and one for ‘Now, Words Aren't Just Heard, But Felt’ for Samsung by Cheil India Gurgaon.

Sustainable Development Lions

Four shortlists for the contingent in this category as well, including: ‘Keep Girls in School’ by Leo Burnett Mumbai for Whisper; ‘Shakti - The Selfless Selfie’ and ‘Out & Proud Classified’ by FCB Ulka; and ‘Now, Words Aren't Just Heard, But Felt’ for Samsung by Cheil India Gurgaon.

India could not secure any shortlists in the Creative Effectiveness, Radio & Audio, and creative Business Transformation categories.

