Cannes Lions Day 2: Glimpses

We bring to you more moments from the festival of creativity

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 22, 2022 1:45 PM  | 1 min read
Cannes Lions

After a spectacular Day 1 at the Cannes Lions festival, India continued its winning spree on Day 2 as well. We caught up with industry leaders from around the world while they were soaking up all the excitement and the buzz at the festival.

Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, e4m, with Greg Brooks, Global Chief Marketing & Culture Officer, Mindshare

Ashutosh Srivastava, Business Leader, Adtech, Mindshare World

More glimpses from Mindshare party

The Dentsu Creative team celebrating with the Gold

