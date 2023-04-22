Cannes Lions: Advertising that sells is a winning campaign, says Garima Khandelwal
Khandelwal, one of the 13 creative leaders chosen from India for the Cannes Lions Jury, shares her thoughts on the festival of creativity and the Indian advertising industry
Cannes Lions 2023, the champion of creative excellence in advertising, kicks off on June 19 this year and the Indian ad land will be closely watching this year's fest since 13 of the industry's creative bests have been chosen to grace the jury.
We caught up with former Mullen Lintas Chief Creative Officer Garima Khandelwal who is also on the Cannes Lions jury.
In a candid chat with e4m, Khandelwal shared that for her, a winning campaign is not only one which is purpose-driven but one that has impacted lives and sells the brand.
Excerpts:
Cannes Lions has 13 Indian creative leaders as jurors. How is the world perceiving the Indian advertising industry?
The Indian AdEx is set to grow at 15%, becoming the fastest-growing globally. Everyone is looking at India’s growth, which along with China will constitute half of the global growth. Last year’s sweep at Cannes Lions and Indian speakers on the Palais stage is an endorsement and celebration of the work that India has been producing.
How has the definition of creativity changed over time?
The evolution of the outdoor medium to 3D outdoor is one example of the changing canvas. It’s the same media space but one that has evolved to an audio-visual display with brands like WhatsApp, BMW and Nike pushing the medium. It’s still creativity that makes you stop and look. There is pure evolution of the craft and integration of tech.
What constitutes a winning campaign? What criteria will you keep in mind?
There have been a lot of conversations about work building brand purpose. But work that creates impact, sells products and makes progress for the craft, is what to me constitutes a winning campaign
Have the judging parameters changed over time or from last year?
Many award shows in the last 2 years had the maximum percentage ever of golds and metals. Knowing how hard the times were for everyone, the judging was empathetic. I am curious to see if that changes this year.
Will parameters like inclusivity and diversity gain brownie points, especially when many brands have been accused of woke washing?
Do relevance and the overall brand strategy also sit seamlessly? I don’t think in today’s age always doing lip service is possible. The brand has to walk the talk, and that leads to real effectiveness and impact.
What are you expecting from this year's Cannes Lions?
Exactly what I expect each year that I’ve attended - to come back inspired and jealous, with newfound fire in my belly. It truly is the place to learn so much, make new friends, feel a part of a community while enjoying a glass of rose with foie gras.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Lions Scholarship launched to support emerging creative talent
The scholarship offers a fully-funded place on the Cannes Lions Brand Marketers and Creative Academies
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 9:31 AM | 2 min read
LIONS has announced the launch of the LIONS Scholarship. Designed to support the next generation of talent, the scholarship offers a group of young people from around the world a fully-funded place on the Cannes Lions Brand Marketers and Creative Academies, which take place during the Festival in June.
The new initiative is part of a range of talent programmes, which are part of LIONS’ drive to introduce more opportunities for underrepresented groups through fully-funded talent programmes at Cannes Lions.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “We’ve spent 70 years helping to shape careers, foster connections, and platform the power of creativity on a global scale. As we look forward to the next 70 years, we will focus on creating opportunities, providing access, and nurturing the next generation of creative marketing leaders. As part of our mission to support those ‘in the making’ and drive progress for people, we’re opening up the Festival to more than 130 people from groups traditionally underrepresented in the creative industries. To mark our 70th edition, we’re introducing the inaugural LIONS Scholarship. This initiative is designed to increase the accessibility of Cannes Lions’ bespoke academies, which offer a curated education programme at the heart of the Festival.”
The LIONS talent programme includes a range of early career initiatives with the LIONS Academies and Young Lions Competitions designed to catapult young talent in their careers. Additionally, LIONS current talent accelerator programmes continue this year, including See It Be It, which aims to help achieve equal gender representation of creative directors and leaders.
Included within the wider talent programme are community-led initiatives which have been designed in partnership with the global creative industry. These include: a programme with The Black Executive CMO Alliance to bring Future Leaders from The BECA Playbook to Cannes; complimentary passes for the winners of the Perifa Education Programme which is designed for creatives from the Brazilian peripheries; support of the #CannesForAll initiative, launched by the Brixton Finishing School, DigiLearning Foundation and Lollipop Mentoring, with Festival access for their 12 talents; and a continued partnership with Cephas Williams to provide Black talent with Cannes Lions access and a curated Festival programme.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cannes Lions 2023: LIONS and WARC launch Creative Impact Content Stream
The co-curated stream of content will run every day and across multiple stages as part of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity from June 19 to 23, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 10:10 AM | 2 min read
LIONS and WARC have announced Creative Impact - a co-curated stream of content that will run every day and across multiple stages as part of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Monday 19 - Friday 23 June 2023.
The significant focus on effectiveness at this year’s festival reflects the extreme pressure on marketing budgets in the current economic climate, and the urgent need to prove the role creativity can play in supercharging sustainable commercial growth.
The Creative Impact content stream will be a core part of the delegate experience, alongside other Festival programming. It will feature workshops and accelerators, ensuring delegates come back equipped with tools and insights they can plug directly into their own organisations and marketing plans.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: "We know that Lion-winning creativity has the power to progress people, shape society and drive business - and we also know that brands and agencies are under pressure to prove the ROI of creativity. As part of our 70th edition of Cannes Lions, we're delighted to introduce Creative Impact, which we are co-curating with our sister brand WARC, the global authority in effective marketing. Loaded with world-class thinkers, insights, resources and practical advice from those who successfully make the case for creativity everyday, we're pleased to provide a dedicated space for everyone in the business of creativity to come together to learn about something that will be essential to our collective success over the next 70 years. Creative Effectiveness."
Paul Coxhill, CEO, WARC, said: "In 2022 WARC organised a hugely successful effectiveness series at Cannes Lions, building on 10 years of ever-growing programming at the festival. We’re delighted to work with LIONS to expand this into the Creative Impact stream, bringing the best thinking on effectiveness from around the world into one place. Brand marketers, media owners and agencies will come back from the festival armed with new ways to respond to the current climate and to maximise their impact through creative effectiveness for both the short and the long term."
Attendees of Cannes Lions 2023 will be able to attend the Creative Impact content stream as part of their delegate pass. This year also sees the launch of the Creative Brand Marketer pass.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cannes Lions 2023 jury presidents announced: Ogilvy’s Devika Bulchandani on the line-up
Impact BBDO’s Ali Rez first Jury President from MENA region
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 8:50 AM | 4 min read
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the names of the Jury Presidents who will lead juries to award this year’s Lions and set the global benchmark for excellence in creativity.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “These individuals represent the rich spread of exceptional talent from across the full spectrum of the creative industry. The Cannes Lions Jury Presidents play an essential role in upholding the integrity of the Lions as well as setting the creative benchmark for the global industry. We thank them for their unique perspectives, expertise, and experience for the leadership they will bring to the very important task ahead of them.”
In a first, Impact BBDO’s Ali Rez will serve as Cannes Lions’ first Jury President from the MENA region. Commenting on the appointment, Rez said, “The UAE is a place where creativity thrives, and where we believe nothing is impossible. It is a special honour to represent that very spirit of this inspiring country, and the rich heritage of the Middle East, at Cannes Lions as Jury President. I hope this announcement will pave the way for many more people from the region to lead juries in the future at this most prestigious of awards.”
The Cannes Lions 2023 Jury Presidents are:
- Brand Experience & Activation Lions Jury President - Ari Weiss, Global Chief Creative Officer, DDB Worldwide, Global
- Creative B2B Lions Jury President - Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Growth Officer, Stein IAS, Global
- Creative Business Transformation Lions Jury President - Justin Peyton, Chief Transformation Officer, Wunderman Thompson, APAC
- Creative Commerce Lions Jury President - Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Canada
- Creative Data Lions Jury President - Samantha Hernández Díaz, Chief Strategy Officer, GUT Mexico City, Mexico
- Creative Effectiveness Lions Jury President - Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO, Ogilvy, Global
- Creative Strategy Lions Jury President - Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Singapore & Southeast Asia
- Design Lions Jury President - Quinnton Harris, Co-founder & CEO, Retrospect, USA
- Digital Craft Lions Jury President - Resh Sidhu, Global Director of Arcadia Creative Studio, Snap Inc., Global
- Direct Lions Jury President - Chaka Sobhani, Global Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Global
- Entertainment Lions Jury President - Brent Anderson, Global Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global
- Entertainment Lions for Gaming Jury President - Francine Li, Global Head of Marketing, Riot Games, Global
- Entertainment Lions for Music Jury President - Danielle Hinde, Owner / Executive Producer, Doomsday Entertainment, USA
- Entertainment Lions for Sport Jury President - Rob Doubal, Co-President of McCann London and Joint Chief Creative Officer of McCann UK, McCann London, UK
- Film Lions Jury President - Bruno Bertelli, Global CEO of Le Pub, Global Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Worldwide, Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe Italy, Publicis Worldwide, Global
- Glass Lions: The Lion for Change Jury President - Tea Uglow, Creative Director, Google, APAC
- Health & Wellness Lions Jury President - Mel Routhier, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R Chicago, USA
- Industry Craft Lions Jury President - Yoshihiro Yagi, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan
- Innovation Lions Jury President - Grace Francis, Global Chief Creative and Design Officer, WONGDOODY, Global
- Media Lions Jury President - Christian Juhl, Global CEO, GroupM, Global
- Mobile Lions Jury President - Shannon Washington, US Chief Creative Officer, Connected Communications, R/GA, USA
- Outdoor Lions Jury President - Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at Grey and Global Chief Creative Officer of OpenX From WPP, Grey/OpenX, Global
- Pharma Lions Jury President - Joshua Prince, CEO, Professional Group, Omnicom Health Group, Global
- PR Lions Jury President - Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Global Markets, Ketchum, Global
- Print & Publishing Lions Jury President - Ali Rez, Chief Creative Officer, Impact BBDO, MENAP
- Radio & Audio Lions Jury President - Tseliso Rangaka, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, South Africa
- Social & Influencer Lions Jury President - Samantha Almeida, Director of Diversity and Content Innovation, Globo, Brazil
- Sustainable Development Goals Lions Jury President - Jean Lin, Chief Culture Officer, Dentsu Group Inc., Global
- Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury President - David Droga, CEO & Creative Chairman, Accenture Song, Global
Cannes Lions will be held between 19-23 June.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Lions Creativity Report 2022: Dentsu Creative walks away with top honours
The annual report ranks the most creative businesses and people in the world based on performance at Cannes Lions
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 15, 2022 8:06 AM | 2 min read
The LIONS Creativity Report, released on Wednesday, features creative heads from Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru, which had bagged the Agency of the Year award at Cannes Lions 2022. It also emerged as the first Indian agency to ever win the coveted title.
The names picked for Creative Director of the Year are - Aabhaas Shreshtha, Amey Chodankar, Ashwin Palkar, Binaifer Dulani, Geetika Sood and Kushal Lalvani.
The Art Director of the Year category featured Karthik Nambiar, Manasi Sheth, Tanya Paul and Vaishakh Kolaprath. Sachin Ghanekar from Purple Focus, Bengaluru, is also on the list.
Farishte Irani and Meghna Yesudas made it to the Copywriter of the Year list.
The annual report is the definitive rankings for creative excellence in branded communications, and provides insights, analysis and interviews with Lion-winning creators.
Speaking about the report, Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “It's a celebration and also a tool for future success. The official global creativity rankings provide a definitive benchmark for the industry, accompanied by insights and commentary from our winners and the talented experts who judged the work this year. I would like to congratulate everyone who ranked this year. Together, they set the global benchmark for creativity.”
The LIONS Creativity Report presents four Regional Network of the year awards and 11 global awards: Creative Company, Network, Agency, Independent Agency, Creative Brand and Palme d’Or, as well as Health Network, Health Agency, Media Network, Agency by Track, and Independent Agency by Track of the Year. The creative rankings also include the top performing Director, Art Director, Creative Director and Copywriter.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The second-best thing about Cannes trip was ‘people’
Guest Column: Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India, shares memories of some interesting encounters with people he had at the Festival of Creativity last month
By Amit Wadhwa | Jul 6, 2022 9:13 AM | 4 min read
I consider meeting some interesting people during the Cannes Lions 2022 trip to be the second greatest thing for obvious reasons. Winning, and winning it big along with being the first-ever Indian agency to secure the ‘Agency of the Year’ title, was certainly the greatest high and nothing will ever compare. Everything else is a distant second, third, fourth, etc. Also, the fact that I was travelling out of India for the first time in a long period, added to the excitement of this journey. For me, the best thing about travel is meeting different people, and thus, also my second favourite memory of our trip. Here are a few that I remember vividly, for different reasons:
The landlord: We reached Cannes after a good run of wins at another award function in Mumbai; and so, we were anticipating a relaxed Sunday evening, as the festival would kick off the next day. However, our apartment was anything but a cozy abode. To our surprise, there was no AC in the bedroom. When we called the landlord in a panic, he was totally unshaken and rather than figuring a solution, gave me the advice of my life – “Sir, you should never sleep with the AC on, you will catch a cold.” Cannes mein mummy ki yaad dila dee.
The sixty-something young digital enthusiast: During the much-awaited India party at Cannes, I was introduced to this elderly gentleman, who was most likely in his mid-sixties. He was definitely much younger in his passion, and when I heard about how he ended up here, it left me amazed and extremely inspired. He was from a Kolkata-based agency that had entered a Facebook/Meta contest for some thumb-stopper videos. Out of all the entries submitted (most of them by some really young creative writers), his entry was the one that was selected. While we keep talking about new-age talent for the new-age medium, there is no age to learn and adapt. The moral of the story is - Keep Reinventing Amit!!
A friend from Pakistan: At the end of the third day of the festival, a young gentleman approached us and not just congratulated us, but also thanked us. We were naturally curious about him thanking us. Upon asking him, he introduced himself as Hamza who was visiting the festival from Pakistan. His agency had won big last year at Cannes with two golds and some more metals, but unfortunately, this year had not been as rewarding. But he was really happy to see agencies from Asia doing well, particularly Dentsu Creative India, which had won two Grand Prix at the time. He expressed his admiration for the idea and the fact that it originated in OUR area. His words, feelings, and hug were all genuine, and they left us all with a beautiful feeling.
Mexican anchor: On day four, as we were leaving the awards show, we met this very interesting-looking Mexican TV anchor (with a lovely blue-coloured beard - this is of zero significance), who was recording a show. He congratulated the team and asked us about the idea. When we shared the idea, he was so moved by it that for the next 5 minutes he took over the role of a participant in the interview. He began talking about a Mexican artefact that was taken over to Sweden (cannot authenticate the claim here) and how it should be returned to Mexico. That to me is the power of an idea.
Indians @Cannes: Last but certainly not least, as strange as it may sound, it is always great to meet people from your country whenever you travel outside. The ones you meet in Cannes are extremely special because they are friends from different agencies who we don't get to see very frequently. Spending some time together, exchanging thoughts & ideas and most importantly, cheering for each other just makes meeting them so much more fun.
These are only a handful of the people I met on my trip; there were many more, but I'll save that for when we meet in person.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dentsu Creative celebrates Cannes Lions victory with outdoor campaign
Dentsu Creative India's Amit Wadhwa and Gurbaksh Singh talk about 'building own brand' with Agency of The Year hoardings
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 5, 2022 8:34 AM | 4 min read
“Hey Mumbai, feel proud. We won India’s first advertising world cup”.
“Hey Mumbai, Have you met the Agency of The Year Cannes 2022? Get to know us at www.dentsucreative.com.”
This was splashed across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru on large hoardings put up by Dentsu Creative, the first Indian agency to ever win the coveted title of Agency of the Year at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.
Dentsu Creative’s global campaign “The Unfiltered History Tour” designed for Vice World Media also emerged as the most awarded campaign from India ever at Cannes Lions, bagging Titanium, three Grand Prix, two Gold Lions and three Silver Lions.
Asked about the massive Outdoor campaign, Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India, said, “We are in the business of building brands and this time we are talking about our very own brand. The objective of this (Outdoor) campaign is two-fold. First, it symbolizes the start of a new age of innovation by dentsu under the Dentsu Creative brand, and second, it allows us to celebrate the enormous success of Cannes with as many people as possible.”
It is a matter of pride that we are sure each person on the street and especially, our people, would feel extremely proud of, Wadhwa added.
The campaign is an unofficial guide to the British Museum, which gives visitors an immersive tour of the museum’s disputed artefacts, their origins and how they were obtained. Visitors are invited to scan objects on display, such as the Rosetta Stone, or the Parthenon Marbles, and are transported back to the time and place of provenance via Instagram AR filters. Through the experience, users can listen to audio guides narrated by people from the countries whence the artefacts hailed from.
The campaign shows how a disruptive idea accelerated by the power of technology and social media can help in providing a balanced narrative.
“Being named Creative Agency of the Year at Cannes Lions is an experience that cannot be adequately described in words. I am proud that a fantastic team succeeded in doing something that has never been done before,” an elated Gurbaksh Singh, Chief Innovation Officer, Dentsu Creative India, tells e4m.
“It gave the entire team more assurance that as "WE" nothing is impossibly difficult if you dare big and stay focused. The campaign reinforced our beliefs on the true power of innovation,” he added.
Winning formula
Hard work, dedication and patience are the three key core components of our success mantra, says Singh.
“When it came to "The Unfiltered History” project, it took a period to develop, especially due to the pandemic, we faced many challenges. However, we stuck to our core principles and kept our attention on the objective.
When you produce exceptional work for a brand with the potential to alter culture, it will inevitably garner praise. This is certainly the case with Unfiltered.”
Raised the bar for Indian creativity
Dentsu has raised the bar, not only for others but for itself as well. How does it plan to go ahead in the future, more specifically for the next Cannes Lions?
Singh says, “I consider it an honour that at Cannes Lions we contributed to building a new benchwork for Indian creativity. Every year, we put in soul and develop campaigns. But when it comes to creativity, I believe there are a hundred different ways a plan can go wrong, but only one way it will work out as intended.”
We keep pursuing innovations that have a good influence and bring a positive impact, he noted, adding, “Our aim now is to produce brand work that is worth talking about rather than adopting any particular strategy for the Cannes Lions.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cannes Lions 2022: Here’s what worked for India and what didn't
While 2022 turned out to be the best year for India at The Cannes Lions with 47 metals, there were some areas, like Print & Publishing and Outdoor, where we were not able to make our presence felt
By Mansi Sharma | Jun 29, 2022 8:12 AM | 5 min read
Last year, after a mellow performance of 22 metals at Cannes Lions, the industry had lamented the dulling sheen of metals over the past few years. Speaking in a clubhouse room, hosted by exchange4media for the winners of last year, Cheil India CCO Emmanuel Upputuru had said, “India is quite consistent at maintaining its average metal count for the past few years now, but I couldn’t help but notice that the numbers of Grand Prix and Gold Lions are slowly coming down. This, as an industry, we need to think how we can improve.”
And the performance certainly improved this year, and how! The country not only more than doubled its count of metals, getting home 47 Lions, but also managed to grab an unprecedented five Grand Prix in a year, and maiden set of Titanium Lions. It was also the first time that an Indian agency – Dentsu Creative – was named the Creative Agency of the year.
Reacting to the sea of stunning performances, Dentsu Creative CEO India Amit Wadhwa had said, “While we have won what we have, it is also amazing to see all the other agencies from India win big. What a lovely feeling!! We are undeniably proud to be associated with a campaign that takes top honours on a global platform. This indeed fuels the fire of passion and commitment in the team that has relentlessly worked on it. The entire credit goes to each one of them who has been involved, to all our present and ex-colleagues who have worked so hard on the campaign. They are the real winners.”
BBDO India Chairperson and CCO Josy Paul said, “Ideas have no geography. What it takes to create great ideas is chemistry. It’s the electricity of creation. That’s what the team at Dentsu Creative (Webchutney) demonstrated so well. As did all the Indian agencies that contributed to the glory (some more than others but all making a difference): Dentsu Creative, FCB, Ogilvy, VMLY&R, Leo Burnett, DDB Mudra, McCann, Byju’, BBDO India and many others who added to the long tail of shortlist recognition. It was chemistry that created history. The Indian victory represents the distributed creativity and collective chemistry of a confident nation. When the team from Dentsu Creative (Webchutney), Bengaluru went up on stage to collect their global ‘Agency of the Year’ award, all of us felt a collective stirring as the national anthem played silently in our hearts! It’s all chemistry!”
BBDO had picked five shortlists and a Bronze Lion for the “Share the Load” campaign, its long-running successful endeavour for P&G’s Ariel.
DDB Mudra Group Chief Creative Officer Rahul Mathew noted, “It has been a stupendous year for India. We haven’t made our presence felt so emphatically, ever before. It pegs us as an equal and not a David in the world of Goliaths. While Dentsu has played a major role in putting us there, the pressure is now on all of us to keep us there. I can’t think of any real misses. Usually, 3 Lions at Cannes make for a good year. But this year has changed everything. I would rate our performance as more of a growl than a roar.”
For DDB the win came in the form of one silver and three bronze lions for “Machine Gun Mouth” and “The Silent Frown” campaigns.
Mathew added that all the winning campaigns were built on strong social provocations that were resolved with either great simplicity or clever technology. “While we have shown our ability to use simplicity in a powerful way before, the use of technology has been a new addition to our arsenal.”
The little misses
While the industry is keen to focus on the positives of the grandest performance for the country at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022, there have been some categories that could not get the same results as others. There were no shortlists in categories like Print & Publishing, Outdoor, Creative B2B and Creative Strategy. Also, India could not score any metals in categories including Design and Film Craft.
The poor performance in Print was predicted by the industry even before the festival began. An industry veteran had quipped, “Print used to be one of India’s strongholds at Cannes in the initial years but with the growth of alternative media, the medium has suffered. I won’t say that the advertisers are not there, but we do not see the same level of creativity in most print ads as we used to see a few years ago. Every now and then, some sporadic creative emerges which has a competitive edge and that’s about it.”
Further, Mathew said, “Craft, especially design and film, I feel is an area we need to focus on and protect more. We often see more craft in the making of the case videos than in the individual elements in that video. And it’s not hard to understand why. With the constant pressure of time and budgets, one often has to choose between making it better or making it bigger. Just that I feel, the individual elements are what the consumer sees, so it’s worth pushing and protecting more.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube