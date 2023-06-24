EssenceMediacom is positioned as the agency for the future: Rupert McPetrie

Arriving at Cannes, we were immediately struck by the sheer scale of the event. The energy in the air was palpable, a mix of excitement, anticipation, and a touch of nerves. Cannes is a place where creativity took centrestage, and we were ready to soak it all in.

The Young Lions competition itself was a rollercoaster ride.

We brainstormed, debated, and challenged each other to push our boundaries. The competition forced us to think on our feet and come up with innovative solutions under pressure. It was a real test of our skills, and the experience sharpened our abilities in ways we never imagined.

Our takeaways?

In the bustling cafés, in any street and along the iconic Croisette, Cannes thrives as a captivating playground where extraordinary talent around you creates an infectiously creative atmosphere, where passions unite in pursuit of the coveted Lions.

Alongside the buzzword of the year ‘AI’ and the power it holds to supercharge our work, Cannes taught us the power of storytelling, the importance of collaboration, and the ability to make a difference through creativity. Going back home from Cannes, we carry with ourselves a renewed sense of purpose and a network of incredible professionals who share our passion.

We are a part of something bigger, an industry that had the power to shape narratives and impact lives.

Cannes to us was more than just a festival. It was a rite of passage, a transformative journey that left a mark, and we can’t wait to be back here.