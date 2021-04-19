ZEEL's Vibha Chopra joins Amazon Prime Video in content acquisition role

ZEEL Head-Global Syndication & International Film Distribution Vibha Chopra has quit the company to join Amazon Prime Video India in the content acquisition role. Chopra had an almost seven-year stint at ZEEL where she developed the company's overseas film and content syndication businesses.

"It’s been an exciting journey at ZEE, where I got to learn, grow and work on exciting projects and with amazing people. I owe my rich experience to the wonderful teams across the globe with whom I had a chance to work. The achievements by my team at ZEE Studios International of building it from scratch to the No. 1 International distributor of Indian films across the world will always be cherished. I am thankful to my seniors Amit Goenka and Punit Goenka who trusted me enough to give me different portfolios, the latest being the opportunity to launch TVOD," Chopra said in a LinkedIn post.



"There comes a time when you want to reinvent yourself. And with that in mind, I’m thrilled to announce that I have joined Amazon Prime Video, India. I’m super excited for this new chapter in my life and looking forward to an exciting journey with this global organization!"



In 2016, Chopra became the head of the film acquisition and distribution business at ZEEL. In 2019, she was also awarded the additional responsibility for leading the business of Global content licensing. The licencing business of ZEEL syndicates Zee’s premium television content portfolio of over 260,000 hours of programming along with its movie library worldwide.



Apart from ZEEL, she has also worked with TAM Media and India TV.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)