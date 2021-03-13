ZEEL appoints Rajiv Bakshi as Chief Operations Officer, Revenue

Prior to joining ZEEL, Bakshi was the CEO of Reliance Entertainment's Big Synergy

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has appointed the former CEO of Reliance Entertainment’s Big Synergy Rajiv Bakshi as its Chief Operating Officer, Revenue. In his new role, he will report to Rahul Johri, president – Business, South Asia at ZEE.

Prior to joining ZEEL, Bakshi headed Reliance Entertainment’s Big Synergy Media as its Chief Executive officer for over two years. An alumnus of Harvard Business School, Bakshi comes with over two decades of experience across TV, internet, media, telecom and consumer durable industries. He has a deep understanding of broadcast media & OTT, digital, mobile and FMCG industries, the company said in a statement.

Previously, Bakshi was the Chief Marketing Officer at Intex Technologies, where he led the brand strategy across four business verticals – smartphones, electronics, durables and accessories.

Prior to Intext, Bakshi was VP & Head Products & Marketing, India & South Asia, at Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific, where he steered strategic development and localisation initiatives for a multi-channel portfolio for Discovery Channel serving 100+ million pay-TV households.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)