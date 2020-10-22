Viveks engages @The Idea Factory for building PR strategy

@The Idea Factory works with clients on brand strategy needs related to Audience Metrics, Brand Management and Content Marketing through Digital Engagements

Vivek Pvt Limited, a Chennai-based consumer durable retailer, has engaged @The Idea Factory, the brand strategy start-up, for its PR strategy.

Founded in 3rd May 1965, as Vivek & Co, Viveks is the earliest durable retailer to have turned the consumer shopping into a memorable experience for the full family.

@The Idea Factory was founded by three media and marketing professionals — Sunder Thiyagarajan, Prakash Sankaranarayanan and Shankar M Shiv — who cut their business teeth in diverse functional roles across reputed media houses such as The Hindu, The Times Group, Network18, Daily Thanthi and Ananda Vikatan.

Vishal Bysani, VP, Marketing, Viveks said, “@The Idea Factory displayed ground understanding about modern retail category as well as challenges of brick & mortar durable retailers. Besides, with a short brief, they had a clear grip and were aligned with our expectations. We are convinced about insightful marketing approach they bring across the table, in terms of strategy, brand image, market understanding and category challenges. Viveks, being a pioneer and thought leader in the modern retail format is extremely happy to join hands and provide a launchpad for a media marketing startup.”