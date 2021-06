Urvashi Kar quits ZEEL to join Zydus Wellness as Head - CMI

Prior to ZEEL, Kar was with Marico as Group Consumer Insights Manager

Urvashi Kar has quit as Vertical Head - Consumer Insights of ZEEL to join Zydus Wellness as Head - CMI.

"After an incredibly enjoyable and rewarding 2.5 years at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, I am excited to now start my journey with Zydus Wellness as Head - CMI," Kar said in a LinkedIn post.



Kar is consumer insights professional with over 14 years of experience across diverse categories like personal care, tobacco, foods & beverages, media.

Prior to ZEEL, she was with Marico as Group Consumer Insights Manager.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)