Urban Company appoints Neha Mathur as Senior VP of Human Resources

Urban Company, a tech-enabled home services marketplace, today announced the appointment of Neha Mathur as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. The appointment underscores the company’s commitment towards attracting and retaining world-class talent.

Commenting on the appointment, Abhiraj Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO, Urban Company said, “Neha’s vast experience in building inclusive and high-performing teams will be critical to our next phase of growth. She brings with her proven skills of building a culture that focuses on people’s success and satisfaction. We are excited to welcome Neha to the Urban Company leadership team.”

An alumnus of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Neha's career journey of 18 years spans across leading global organisations including Uber, General Electric, Accenture, Reckitt Benckiser, and Coca Cola. She has worked in areas of human capital strategy, organisation design, talent management and analytics across multiple sectors and geographies. In her last stint as Head HR, India & South Asia for Uber's mobility business, she championed the cause of building an inclusive and diverse workforce, leadership development and driving innovative HR practices as the organisation transitioned to a virtual work environment in the pandemic.

Regarding her new role, Neha Mathur, SVP - Human Resources, Urban Company said, “Urban Company’s mission to transform home services by empowering millions of service professionals, makes it one of the most exciting organisations of our times. I am truly excited to be leading the People Success charter for Urban Company given the uniqueness of its culture that is driven by strong values of ownership, simplicity and bias for action. At Urban Company, we are building an empowered and high-performing team that works tirelessly to unlock disproportionate value to our customers and partners and it's my privilege to be able to create an ecosystem that enables our people to deliver their best everyday.”

Neha will be responsible for strengthening Urban Company’s people-centric policies thereby building a diverse and inclusive work culture, along with talent management to enhance organizational performance and capabilities.

