Trend Micro appoints Vijendra Katiyar as Country Manager, India & SAARC

Trend Micro Incorporated has announced the appointment of Vijendra Katiyar as the Country Manager for India & SAARC. The appointment is with immediate effect.

Based in Mumbai, Vijendra Katiyar will be leading Trend Micro’s India and SAARC operations, focusing on steering customer and business growth and increasing the company’s overall market share across India. His remit will also include strengthening engagement with channel partners to help deepen customer engagement and success.

His experience spans diverse portfolios ranging from sales and thought leadership in cybersecurity to technical consulting across industries. Under his well-versed leadership skills, Trend Micro India’s existing customers will continue to receive the same level of service and commitment they have come to expect from Trend Micro.

Vijendra has had a long and successful journey with Trend Micro. In his nine-year stint at the company that began in 2012, he held different positions, from Regional Account Manager to National Sales Manager - India & SAARC and led the mandate of growing the cloud security business for Trend Micro. Before his new role, he served as the Director - Enterprise Business, India & SAARC. He has driven strategic business decisions with effective tools and processes, translating to 100% revenue growth in the last four years.

Commenting on the appointment, Nilesh Jain, Vice President, Southeast Asia and India, Trend Micro, said, “India is an important strategic market for us, and we are excited for Vijendra to take on this new leadership role. His proven capability of leading high-performance teams, astute business acumen, and deep expertise in cybersecurity is extremely valued, particularly as customers look to Trend Micro to help them navigate through newer and more advanced cyber threats during these challenging times. With cybersecurity continuously evolving and becoming more complex, our offerings to customers have never been more integral in ensuring business continuity with faster and better-automated protection catering to all workloads.”

Speaking about his new role, Vijendra Katiyar, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Trend Micro said, “We have experienced significant growth in the past year, and I look forward to build on this momentum to lead Trend Micro through the next phase of growth. With strong tailwinds supporting our business and growth levers in place, I’m confident that we are well placed to meet the demands and challenges in cyber security and helping enterprises in securing their digital transformation journey. I look forward to work more closely with our customers, channel partners and other key stakeholders to build stronger collaborations, build synergies and scale business.”

Vijendra holds a master’s degree in business IT from RMIT University, Australia and is a BE graduate in electronics and telecommunication from Bharati Vidyapeeth University. He has also successfully pursued team leadership program at Indian School of Business, Hyderabad among many others.

