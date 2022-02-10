Tonic Worldwide bags digital creative mandate for So Good

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, digital-first creative agency Tonic Worldwide has bagged the digital creative mandate for So-Good. As part of the mandate, Tonic Worldwide will be working towards building the brand’s integrated digital creative strategy.

"By collaborating with Tonic Worldwide, the So Good brand wants to establish its leadership position in the plant-based category. We feel there is a synergy in the innovative approach of our brand that resonates with the fresh approach that Tonic Worldwide has towards creating a consumer-centric brand with their strategic thinking. I am confident that together with Tonic Worldwide, we will be able to build a brand that carves out a niche in the consumer's mind, a healthy, 'So Good' option of a beverage," said Rohit Bhagat, General Manager, Life Health Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

Unmisha Bhatt, Co-Founder, and Chief Strategy Officer, Tonic Worldwide, said, "This is a passion category for us, and it's exciting to be a part of the brand journey when there is an opportunity for category expansion. Growing a plant-based beverage brand in a country where dairy is a staple is not only challenging but gives us an opportunity to do some exciting things that disrupt the market. What we aim to do is give people more and more reasons to consume the product and increase the versatility and scope of usage beyond the niche."

The account will be handled out of the agency's Mumbai office.





