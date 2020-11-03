Talentpepz awards its integrated marketing mandate to Digitally Inspired Media

Talentpepz has awarded its integrated marketing mandate to Digitally Inspired Media.

The mandate includes the launch of their new holistic skill development platform, brand consultation, communication planning and management of marketing campaigns across digital media channels. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

Dr. Fazalur Rahman, Director – Business Management, Talentpepz, commented, “While the pandemic has made it imperative for people to recognize the importance of Virtual Learning & Development, it has also created the need for learning platforms to pursue differentiation and an effective media mix that nurtures users across the digital environment through all stages of the funnel. Drawing from rigorous research and online user behavior reports, we have simplified the customer journey towards skill development via a three tiered approach - Explore, Experience and Engage. Working with Digitally Inspired Media was a strategic decision taken based on their in-depth understanding of people, cultural nuances and online user behavior. Their insight backed recommendations to put personalization and mentorship at the heart of development perfectly complements the vision of the company both in national and global context.”

Jeff Thomas, VP - Strategic Planning, Digitally Inspired Media, commented, “We have been studying the growth of online learning for over a year and have been closely monitoring the effects of COVID-19 on the industry since the beginning of 2020. Working with Talentpepz has been an exciting opportunity for us to dive deeper into the category, understand forced behavioral changes, commoditization of online education and identify gaps that allow profitable growth for a new entrant while providing holistic and rounded development to potential users. While we see rampant growth amongst companies that are focussed on academic curriculum reaping benefits from the situation, we have reason to believe that companies like Talentpepz offering comprehensive online programs to provide holistic development are likely to provide sustainable benefits to the learner and hence succeed in the long run.”

Surej Salim, Director & CCO, Digitally Inspired Media added, “During such times, most people are going online to upskill in some way or the other. We have been looking forward to executing effective work for this category and our research for over a year helped tremendously in bridging the expectation gap with Talentpepz. This was a timely win for us during Covid-19. Dr. Fazalur and team are a great bunch of people to work with. They clear in their vision and understand the opportunity in hand which helps us as an agency do what we do best.”

The strategy component will be handled by the agency’s latest consulting outfit in Bangalore and the digital mandate will be serviced from the Chennai branch adding to their existing roster of clients including Saint Gobain India, Carborundum Universal, Star Sports South, Star Vijay Music, Gold Winner Oil, Parry Nutraceuticals, Franch, Cardia Life, etc.