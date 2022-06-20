4AM Worldwide wins integrated marketing mandate for Sumadhura Group

The firm will take care of the overall branding, advertising and digital appearance of the real estate company

4AM Worldwide, a multi-disciplinary creative communication firm, has bagged the integrated marketing mandate for Sumadhura Group - a residential and commercial real estate developer. 4AM will be responsible for creating awareness and salience for the brand Sumadhura and their projects. The firm will take care of the overall branding, advertising and digital appearance of Sumadhura Group. To serve the marketing needs of the client, the firm aims to provide result-driven solutions for the next phase of their exponential growth.

Srinivas Moramchetty, VP - Sales and Marketing, Sumadhura Infracon Pvt. Ltd., said, “We’re thrilled to welcome 4AM Worldwide as our new creative communication partner. We want to leverage their vast experience in integrated marketing communication along with a storytelling approach. Today’s consumers are evolving every day, so it is important for the success of Real Estate companies like us, who have been in business for the last 25 years, to innovate and engage with customers differently from brand and product communication front.”

Speaking about the win, Meenakshi Aggarwal, Chief Operating Officer, 4AM Worldwide stated, “Sumadhura group has been a well-established player in Bangalore and Hyderabad markets. It is aggressively pursuing growth and we are delighted to partner with them in their growth. The Real Estate sector is bounding back as the pandemic impact starts fading away, making it an ideal time to engage with audiences via integrated marketing.

The creative and business leadership at 4AM has successfully built numerous brands across diverse categories, from naming and identity design to managing integrated campaigns across TV, print, outdoor, radio, digital & events.

4AM attributes this success to the deep research and landscape understanding the team does before embarking on any new domain or brief. The company's portfolio includes clients from various sectors starting from BFSI, Film and Media, Government & PSU, Education, Real Estate, Construction Materials to E-commerce.

