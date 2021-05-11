Starcom names Niti Kumar as Chief Operating Officer

In her new role, she will be reporting to Rathi Gangappa, CEO of Starcom India

Starcom has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Niti Kumar as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, she will be responsible for Client deliverables, Revenue Growth and New Business Development across the agency’s offices.

Niti will report to Rathi Gangappa, CEO of Starcom India and will work closely with the senior leadership at Publicis Media to consolidate businesses and drive integrated solutions.

She is an experienced media and marketing professional with two decades of rich experience in media planning, marketing, digital communications and media investment management. In her career span, she has worked across a variety of categories like Publishing, FMCG, Telecom, Automobiles, Garments and BFSI.

On Niti Kumar’s appointment, Rathi Gangappa, CEO, Starcom India, said, “I believe that there is immense growth potential in the market today, especially considering the shifts we are likely to see in consumer and work place habits in a post- pandemic era. This is the right time for Starcom to recruit the right talent, drive future-focused capabilities and to grow the agency’s business through innovative and organic streams.Niti has a successful track record of driving new businessgrowth and fits right into this vision. I am confident that her rich experience in marketing communications will be an asset that will add immense value to our clients and people alike.”

Before joining Starcom, Niti was the Senior Vice President at Penguin Random House India, where she spearheaded marketing along with the digital and data initiatives of the organisation. A graduate from MICA, she has worked in leadership roles at GroupM (Managing Partner North & East at Mediacom) and Mudra Communications (Office Head, Media, Delhi & Kolkata).

A TEDx speaker, Niti has closely led and managed media investments and strategy for global and local businesses like Mars Wrigley, Shell Plc, Makemytrip.com, Gillette, Amway and Reckitt Benckiser, to name a few.

Embarking on her new role as Chief Operating Officer, Niti says, “I’ve always believed in the power of communications to influence a brand’s business impact and their relationship with consumers. Starcom has a diverse and interesting portfolio of clients, and I’m looking forward to working with them to drive more value, innovation and effectiveness for their media investments while also using the agency’s unique offerings to grow and strengthen the teams and the business”

