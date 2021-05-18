Sneha John elevated as Director - Marketing of Swiggy

Prior to this, John was the General Manager - Marketing at the company

Swiggy has announced the elevation of Sneha John as Director - Marketing.

John joined the company in the year 2017 as Senior Manager – Marketing and then got promoted to General Manager - Marketing after two years.

Before joining Swiggy, she was the Senior Manager - Marketing at The Hindu, where she worked from August 2016 - December 2017.

She also worked with HT Media as Senior Manager Media Marketing for nearly 3 years and ONGC as Process Engineer in the past.

Her passion lies in advertising, marketing and brand management.

