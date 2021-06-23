Sahil Deswal appointed as Chief Marketing Officer of Augnito

Healthcare tech innovator Augnito has roped in Sahil Deswal as the chief marketing officer for the brand. At Augnito, Sahil will be responsible for leading marketing strategy including digital media strategy and advertising as well as brand growth with a strong focus on global brand building. Augnito has been trailblazing the healthcare technology space with its one of its kind voice AI offering.

Sahil comes with over a decade of experience and has played an instrumental role in driving marketing and growth efforts for brands across e-commerce, media and entertainment, content, digital agencies and online services. Prior to joining Augnito, Sahil was VP - Marketing, Growth & Monetisation at Trell. In his previous stints, he has also worked with Unilodgers as VP - Global Growth & Marketing and as Head - Growth & Marketing at Times Internet for News & Gaming Business.

Talking about his appointment, Rustom Lawyer, Founder & CEO, Augnito said, ‘We are thrilled to have Sahil on board and have him join our growth journey. At Augnito, it is our constant endeavour to ensure we make a difference with our voice technology and we’re certain that with Sahil’s appointment we will be able to amplify our message and accelerate our journey of disrupting the healthcare technology space in India and the world”

On his appointment, Sahil added, ‘Augnito has done a phenomenal job in transforming and aiding healthcare professionals in India especially during times like these when healthcare is the topmost priority. I am thrilled to join an organization which I am confident will transform the face of healthcare globally and take digitization to newer heights. I look forward to leveraging my expertise for the brand, we’re just getting started and I am excited for the journey ahead’

Developed in India after years of extensive research and co-designed by doctors and leading AI scientists, Augnito, is a cloud-based speech-to-text software that guarantees error-free documentation, by converting human voice to written text in real-time. Augnito empowers healthcare providers by driving and amplifying Electronic Medical Records systems (EMR), one of the cornerstones for digital adoption in the sector. Less than a year into the launch, Augnito is used by 5000+ doctors in 24 states. With India fighting its biggest battle with COVID, Augnito has helped healthcare professionals to record data effectively and efficiently.

