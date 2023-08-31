Rupa and Company’s Digital Marketing Head Riki Chakraborty no more
Chakraborty passed away in a car crash in Kolkata
Riki Chakraborty, Head of Digital Marketing at Rupa and Company Ltd, has died in a car crash in Kolkata. Sources close to the development confirmed the tragic news to e4m. He was 36.
Chakraborty was associated with Rupa and Company ltd for close to eight years. Prior to that, he worked with Google India as Central Media Manager.
He had also served stints at Accenture and HT Media Ltd in the past.
Dentsu reports revenue decline in APAC
Organic revenue in APAC market declined by 7% due to client losses in China, India and Singapore
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 4:30 PM | 4 min read
Dentsu Group has reported a decline of 5% YoY net revenue of JPY billion 26.1 for the Q2 FY2023, with organic revenue decline of 7% for the APAC market. For the H1 2023, the group reported 48.3 net revenue JPY billion, a 5.5% decline on YoY basis.
The company in the official statement said that Q2 remains challenging, but reported an improving performance, with growth from Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam. The media spend was lower across the region, but client retention, new wins and growing pipeline point to a more stable H2 performance, it said.
The agency also said that CT&T delivered organic revenue decline due to client losses in China, India and Singapore. The creative reported double digit organic decline due to reduction in client spend in a number of markets, said the agency.
The group reported Q2 FY2023 a decline in net revenues 0.1% year-on-year (yoy), with organic revenue decline of -4.7%, against strong prior year comparables. According to the financial statement, the Q2 performance was impacted by continued conservatism from technology and finance clients plus a one-off financial impact in the DACH cluster within the EMEA region.
The Customer Transformation & Technology (CT&T) revenues grew 0.5% (cc) yoy in the first half, reaching 33% of group revenues. In Japan, CT&T reported double digit organic growth driven by Customer Experience and Digital Transformation offerings.
The US CT&T market continued to be impacted by a lengthening of the sales cycle as previously highlighted, but has seen revenue stabilization. The acquisition of Tag is complete and will contribute to group revenues from July 1.
The company said that Tag will significantly enhance the group’s global digital production capabilities, supporting dentsu’s strategy of offering integrated client solutions at the convergence of marketing, technology, and consulting. Second quarter operating margin 8.7%, 520bp lower yoy as a result of net revenue decline in the Americas and APAC regions, plus the impact of DACH within EMEA.
In Japan, the change in timing of incentive recognition as highlighted in Q12023 also impacted. Swift cost mitigation ensures the Group remains confident of delivering a c.17% margin FY2023. The Group continues to accelerate the shift to One dentsu through removal of silos to drive greater collaboration whilst streamlining costs. One dentsu will further integrate the Group’s diverse capabilities to deliver top line growth for clients, while allowing dentsu to realize sustainable enhancement of corporate value.
Hiroshi Igarashi, President and CEO, Dentsu Group Inc., said, “Our second quarter performance reflects the continued impact of the slowdown in spend from clients in the technology and finance sectors. We expect to see an improving trend in organic growth in the second half with our focus on delivering growth and measurable business results for our clients. We are pleased to welcome 2,800 new colleagues from Tag who officially joined the Group on July 1st. Tag brings AI-driven technology and global content capabilities to add immediate value to dentsu’s clients. Tag will provide high quality content at speed and scale for creative, a scaled personalization engine for customer experience management (CXM), as well as adding power to media with Dynamic Content Optimization (DCO). We consider Tag's capabilities as "the last mile", ensuring dentsu provides an integrated, full-service offering that is, increasingly, desired by our global clients.”
Igarashi further added, “In July we announced the latest milestone in Dentsu’s longstanding partnership with Microsoft, launching enterprise-wide access to advanced Azure OpenAI technologies, further expanding our AI product offerings. As we look forward, we are confident in our positioning at the convergence of marketing, technology and consulting. Client pitches require ever-closer integration of our services and by accelerating our One dentsu philosophy and mindset we will encourage the collaboration required amongst our people to anticipate and exceed our clients’ expectations. The collective strength of our 72,000 employees brings its unique culture. Our ability to generate new ideas and innovate, by bringing together expertise and fostering creativity enables us to deliver integrated solutions that grow our clients’ businesses.”
LS Digital joins hands with Social Panga
The integrated creative agency will become part of LS Digital’s 6-pillar framework
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 8:33 AM | 2 min read
Social Panga has joined LS Digital (erstwhile Logicserve Digital).
“This move will enable the group to further strengthen its solution-driven digital marketing transformation offerings, unlocking value for marketers looking for creativity and operational efficiencies in their growth path,” read a press release.
“Social Panga will give the group an extra edge to our robust digital marketing transformation services. We share a common vision of building this group for the globe with Indian roots. This further enhances our capabilities post Langoor Digital & F1Studioz joined the group last year. I extend a warm welcome to the Social Panga team and I am very excited about the next phase of growth with them.,” said Prasad Shejale, CEO & Founder, LS Digital.
Speaking about the development, Himanshu Arora, Co-founder, Social Panga said, “We are charged up for this partnership, as it’s the first time in Indian advertising industry juggernauts and experts in their specific areas have come together to rewrite the norms to form a lethal force not just for India but for the globe. Our vision of building an Indian group with all specialised offerings are coming to life, allowing us to serve our customers with the best of class, unified solutions.”
Added Gaurav Arora, Co-founder, Social Panga said, “Built on creativity, our group empowers us. AI propels our innovative thinking, while the media magnifies it. For the first time in India, significant agencies are uniting, setting us apart. With experienced founders and specialized teams, we're crafting India's Largest Integrated Marketing Platform. From India to the World, our specialized approach tackles business challenges head-on. We stand strong, a specialized team, poised to be a force from India, one country at a time.”
The integrated creative agency will become part of LS Digital’s 6-pillar framework, which comprises Media, UI/UX, Creative & Communication, CX (MarTech), Data & Insights, and Tech Innovations. It marks a significant step towards realising the goal of creating an end-to-end suite of services in India for the world.
Havas Media Network India retains realme's media mandate
The media mandate will continue to rest with Havas Media's Gurgaon office
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 6:18 PM | 2 min read
Havas Media Network India, the specialized media arm of Havas India, has retained realme's integrated media mandate, encompassing both traditional and digital duties. This account retention comes following a competitive multi-agency pitch, further reinforcing the strong partnership between Havas Media Network India and the dynamic smartphone brand, realme.
Havas Media Network India has been associated with realme as its media partner since 2021. The media mandate will continue to rest with Havas Media's Gurgaon office led by Roopali Sharma, President – North, Havas Media India. This retention highlights Havas' commitment to supporting realme in achieving its growth objectives and consolidating its position as a strong and established brand in the market.
Tao, Chief Marketing Officer, realme India, said “Havas Media Network India's approach and strategic vision, resonated perfectly with our brand's goals. The decision to continue our partnership is a testament to our confidence in Havas Media Network India's future-ready capabilities and our lasting association. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration and achieving greater heights for realme in the highly competitive smartphone market of the county.”
Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “I am happy to see that our efforts and deep understanding of realme's business have been recognized through the successful retention of their integrated media mandate. This achievement reaffirms our team's capabilities in delivering meaningful solutions in media communication strategy. I am pleased to continue our association with realme and remain committed to supporting their growth trajectory."
Uday Mohan, Managing Director, Havas Media India, stated, “I want to emphasize our team's unwavering dedication to crafting breakthrough media campaigns enabling realme to connect with their audience in the most innovative ways possible. This renewed collaboration also opens up exciting new opportunities for both sides to achieve even greater success together. We are excited to embark on this phase of the journey and continue pushing boundaries in our pursuit of excellence.”
As the collaboration between Havas Media Network India and realme continues, both teams are set to usher in groundbreaking and market-relevant media strategies that push the boundaries of creativity and drive unparalleled brand success.
'We celebrate the legacy of Ambareesh Murty & the impact he has left on our organization'
Pepperfry issues statement remembering its Co-founder & CEO Murthy who passed away following a cardiac arrest
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 5:47 PM | 2 min read
Following the passing away of Pepperfry co-founder & CEO Ambareesh Murty, the company has issued a statement mourning the sudden demise.
“It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected demise of our beloved co-founder & CEO, Ambareesh Murty. The Pepperfry family, along with its employees, investors, partners, and customers, mourn the loss of a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping our journey. At this challenging time, our thoughts and prayers are with Ambareesh’s family, friends, and loved ones. We extend our heartfelt condolences to them and stand by them in their moment of grief,” read a statement.
“We would like to assure our customers, partners, and stakeholders that Pepperfry remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional products and services. The entire Pepperfry team is dedicated to upholding the values that Ambareesh instilled in the company and ensuring that his legacy continues to guide us into the future.
As we grieve the loss of a remarkable individual, we also celebrate the legacy of Ambareesh Murty and the lasting impact he has left on our organization and the industry as a whole,” read the statement.
According to people in the know, Murthy he was in Ladakh where he suffered a heart attack on Monday night.
Ambareesh founded the omnichannel furniture and home decor company in Mumbai in 2012 along with Ashish Shah. Post-pandemic, Ambareesh shared how he had not allowed himself to be "locked down". "Mentally, I always thought that things were in my control," he had once said.
He was an IIM Calcutta alumnus and a trekking enthusiast. As per media reports, he had done two cross-country biking trips.
Before Pepperfry, Ambareesh was Country Manager at eBay.
e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Conference & Awards: Fourth edition on August 9
The theme of the upcoming edition is ‘Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent: The Future of Health & Wellbeing Marketing’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 9:01 AM | 2 min read
In the digitalized world that we live in today, consumers are becoming more discerning about the products they use and the brands they rely on. With evolving consumer needs and preferences and growing emphasis on holistic health, marketers now need to shift their focus on positioning their products to address the various aspects of health for the overall wellness of their customers. With an aim to shine the spotlight on the latest trends in health and wellness marketing sphere, the exchange4media Group is excited to announce the 4th edition of e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Conference & Awards on August 9 in Mumbai. The theme of the upcoming edition is ‘Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent: The Future of Health & Wellbeing Marketing’.
The conference will witness the coming together of industry leaders who will engage in immersive and thought-provoking sessions, fireside chats and panel discussions during the day. At the conference, experts will discuss how health and wellbeing companies need to align their marketing strategies with sustainability and ethical practices to resonate with the rapidly changing consumer demands.
The cutting-edge competitive marketplace poses a major challenge for brands in the health and wellness marketing ecosystem to lead their way. In this era of digitalisation, harnessing the power of emerging technologies is the need of the hour. Marketers need to up their game and prioritize transparency, inform consumers about their products' benefits and tailor their marketing messages accordingly to build trust. Digital marketing will likely continue to be a prevalent strategy in health and wellbeing marketing in the years to come. The future of health and well-being marketing is going to be about rethinking, reimagining, and reinventing as consumers are now increasingly seeking personalized products and experiences.
Following the thought-provoking sessions at the conference, the e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 will be announced. The prestigious award celebrates and honours brands and agencies for creating and marketing products that help consumers experience a better quality of life. Apart from the health and pharma sector, the award covers a wide range of categories ranging from food, consumer goods, technology, retail, auto to real estate.
BW Festival of Marketing: Amul's Jayen Mehta, Daikin’s KJ Jawa among keynote speakers
Focused on the theme, 'An Industry In Transition', the summit will encompass a wide array of diverse topics, ranging from artificial intelligence to sustainability, creativity to performance, and more
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 6:03 PM | 2 min read
With a powerful line of keynote and headline speakers, we present to you Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Amul (GCMMF); K.J. Jawa, Chairman & MD, Daikin India & Member of the Board, DIL, Japan and Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International at BW Festival of Marketing. The event is set to take place on the 18th and 19th of August 2023 at The Imperial, New Delhi.
The two-day event is poised to revolutionize the way we perceive, strategize, and execute marketing in the present marketing scenario. Focused on the theme, 'An Industry In Transition', the summit will encompass a wide array of diverse topics, ranging from artificial intelligence to sustainability, creativity to performance, and from the marketer's control room to the broader corporate strategy. Various panel discussions and keynote speeches will revolve around the theme with topics such as Marketer’s Guide to Beating Global Recession, Building Brands through the Culture of Innovation, Understanding the Complexities of Localisation and Globalisation in Marketing, and many more.
Register now at https://bit.ly/BWFestivalofMarketing
The Festivals of Marketing brings industry experts with their best foot forward. Three tracks will be primarily focussed on day one namely the marketing outlook track, the tech track, and the innovation track.
In the marketing track, experts from the industry will share insights from various industries. The companies from the marketing experts include TATA AIA Life Insurance, Perfetti Van Melle India, Hyundai India, PolicyBazaar, JK Tyres, Hershey Company, Oppo India, JIOBP, Adani Digital Labs, Panasonic Life Solutions India, and many more.
The tech track will feature marketing experts from Hero Cycles, Max Life Insurance, Bisleri International, Philips Domestic Appliances India, Mastercard, Art Fertility Clinics, and more.
The innovation track will consist of industry experts from DBS Bank, KFC India, Byjus, Nippon Paint India, ACC & Ambuja, Ferrero India, CarDekho Group, Nestle Professional Beverages, and many more.
The Festival of Marketing will also feature other industry experts, including Amit Tiwari, Global Head of Marketing Demand Centre at TCS; Gauri Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer of Bombay Shaving Company; Ajay Dang, President, Head Marketing at UltraTech Cement; Nitin Saini, CMO of Mondelez International, and more. Their presence adds to the prestige of the event, promising a dynamic and enlightening experience for all attendees.
Register now at https://bit.ly/BWFestivalofMarketing
Pitchfork Partners bags strategic communication mandate for Prisma AI
Pitchfork Partners will work on the firm's overall communication approach
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 5:31 PM | 2 min read
Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP has won the strategic communication mandate for Prisma AI, a global pioneer in visual artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions.
The mandate followed a multi-agency pitch in which Pitchfork Partners was chosen owing to its profound expertise in managing strategic communication for Indian and global technology businesses. The consultancy aims to position Prisma AI as a leader in Computer Vision Technology.
Pitchfork Partners will work on Prisma AI’s overall communication approach, from planning and formulation of key messaging to implementing effective campaign strategies, building and elevating brand awareness, and reaching out to relevant stakeholders to apprise them of the company’s offerings.
Prisma AI specializes in cognitive & predictive information technologies, specifically visual-based AI applications to name a few body behavioral analysis, sentiment analysis, OCR, image, video, face, object recognition.
Pannkajj D Desai, Chief Operating Officer, Pitchfork Partners, said, “Prisma AI has done some incredible, transformative work in AI and is a true pioneer in that space. While AI is still nascent, the impact it can have on the growth journey of organizations, individuals and society is tremendous. Pitchfork Partners and Prisma AI share a common belief system that has innovation at its core. We are confident of helping them realize their strategic communication goals.”
Dr Shreeram Iyer, Chairman and Group CEO, Prisma AI, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Pitchfork Partners. Considering their in-depth understanding along with capabilities and their work with notable technology companies, we believe that they are uniquely placed to assist us in building brand salience across India. We look forward to a rewarding partnership as we chart a course to transform the global landscape of AI-based technology.”
