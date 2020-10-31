Reliance Jio posts Rs 2,844 crore in net profit, up 185% YoY in Q2FY21 results
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. has released its Q2 results for FY20-21. Despite the pandemic which caused a setback to most industries, RJIL has reported a net profit of Rs 2,844 crore up from Rs 990 crore or 185% in year-on-year, and 12.85% from Rs 2,520 crore last quarter.
The revenue for the quarter grew 5.9% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 17,481 crore. Its consolidated net profit grew to Rs 3,020 crore or 19.8%, quarter-on-quarter.
The average revenue per user (ARPU) grew to Rs 145 from Rs 140 in the previous quarter. With a boost in internet use due to the lockdown, the wireless traffic increased 27.2 million. Monthly subscribers to Jio's wireless services rose to 1.69% in September quarter.
"The company has evaluated the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic and has determined that there is no significant impact on its financial position and performance," stated RJIL in its filings.
