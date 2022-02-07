Rediffusion launches FutureTech subsidiary

Rediffusion announced the setting up of Rediffusion FutureTech, a technology and digital-led communications subsidiary. The new subsidiary will work in the domain of Metaverse, NFTs, Blockchain, AI, AR, Machine Learning and extend its service repertoire to include conversational AI. Rediffusion FutureTech will initially operate out of Mumbai and Delhi.

Sanjay Sakalley, who was CEO of Diginative and Juniors, will be the Advisor to FutureTech, and lead the new initiative. Sakalley is an engineer by training, and an MBA from FMS Delhi. He started his corporate career at Tata Exports.

Rediffusion will be launching its first Metaverse event next week with a client trade show spread over two days. “For now we can support about 500 concurrent users on our systems, which means we can easily host about 10,000 visitors every day at the Metaverse event”, says Rajendra Gupta, Chief Growth Officer of Rediffusion. “A lot of clients are showing interest in hosting events in the Metaverse not just because physical events are difficult to hold for now, but because such events impart a tech-sheen to the host brand, making them more exciting, relevant and aspirational to younger audiences”.

The Rediffusion FutureTech team has also been engaged by a leading publishing group to help create and market their archival content as NFTs. The NFTs will go on sale nearer to 15 August to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence. “The content that we are going to put up for sale will, for the more expensive pieces, be available on fractional ownership. This really means that you can buy a piece of history, digitally and perpetually, for a few thousand rupees”, explains Sanjay Sakalley.

The FutureTech team also recently unveiled a never-before ‘green’ app for a large energy client where a new tree appears as the wall paper/screen saver every day. “The creative and the technology solutions are ingeniously simple but for those committed to eco-friendliness, they will end up ‘befriending’ 365 real trees in a year … ‘green’ has to become ‘hi-touch’ through ‘hi-tech’ if it is to reach the masses”, adds Ruchira Raina, Rediffusion’s Zonal Director heading South & East.

FutureTech is also currently working with a number of senior artists to help them create, promote and monetize their works as NFTs. The Kailasham Trust and the Kailasham Museum are Rediffusion’s domain experts in this project.

Dr Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director of Rediffusion, said, “Rediffusion, as an agency, is today in the forefront of technology. We will soon be unveiling a suite of new initiatives in making content for brands cheaper and more visually powerful, through the use of world-class technologies. It is time for the consumer, content and communication to converge. This is why we are launching Rediffusion FutureTech which will help clients understand, simplify and apply technology to brands”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)