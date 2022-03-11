Reckitt India’s media mandate goes to dentsu X

Reckitt India has consolidated the entire media mandate, including strategy and planning across offline and digital with dentsu X, the media agency from the house of dentsu India.

It is pertinent to note here that dentsu X has been handing the offline media mandate for Reckitt India since 2020. The additional mandate of strategy and digital has been awarded to the agency following a comprehensive competitive pitch process.

Speaking on the win, Divya Karani, South Asia Media CEO, dentsu said, “This win certainly reflects our client’s confidence in dentsu’s ability to make a meaningful difference to their businesses.”

Roopam Garg, Chief Executive Officer, dentsu X, said, “Reckitt has been an absolute delight to work with. This long-term partnership underlines Reckitt's confidence in our expertise and we look forward to working with the brand on driving consumer centricity and innovations. With a distinct viewpoint on the evolving communication landscape, dentsu X believes in providing experiences that go beyond conventional media exposures. This consolidation certainly empowers us to drive the desired seamless consumer experience."

Gaurav Jain, Senior VP, South Asia, Reckitt said on the movement, “We're excited to expand our relationship with dentsu X. They understand our brand, our vision and our way of working. We are confident that dentsu X will continue to assist us in engaging with our audience while also contributing to our commercial objectives."

