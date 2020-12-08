Publicis Groupe to launch 5 key initiatives for 'reinventing the future of work'

Publicis Groupe has announced that it will be breaking its long-standing tradition and bringing its employees together on the Marcel platform. The company also announced that it will be launching five key initiatives to "reinvent the future of work." In its official communication, the group said:

"It is the season of the Publicis Wishes. But this year, our people will need more than wishes to take on 2021.

So we are breaking with our long tradition and instead of bringing together our 80,000 people on the Marcel platform next week, over four days for two hours a day.

It will be the opportunity to share our roadmap for the upcoming year, set out how we will help our clients win in a platform world, and affirm our commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion. We will also launch our 5 key initiatives for reinventing the future of work.

Presentations will be led through connected studios around the world. Fireside chats with Michelle Obama, Bob Iger, and Satya Nadella will build on the key themes of each day. Live Q&As will be broadcast during the sessions to give every Publicis employee the opportunity to make their voice heard thanks to Marcel."

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe said: “After such a challenging year we owe our people more than wishes for 2021. This is our way to deeply thank everyone at Publicis for their contribution over the last 12 months; to celebrate all their achievements in striking back during this crisis; and set a clear course for the future. At a time when most of us are still isolated, we believe it is our duty to unite everyone and demonstrate once again that when we wish together, we will together.”