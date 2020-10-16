Network18 elevates Smriti Mehra as CEO-Business News Cluster

Mehra will drive the cluster and bolster the offerings of CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar

Network18 has promoted Smriti Mehra, currently COO - Business News, Network18, to the role of CEO - Business News Cluster, Network18.

Commenting on her new role, Smriti Mehra said, “I am extremely excited to take up this new challenge. My journey with Network18 has been remarkable and awe-inspiring as with the constant support of my peers and mentors I have been able to chart a successful route for myself and the network, at the same time. I hope to take the network forward during these interesting and transformational action-packed times."

In previous roles at Network18, Mehra has led significant deal closures, both on campaign sponsorships and traditional FCT advertising. She has been credited with transforming the focus vertical from being an on-ground, event-based business to one being driven on virtual platforms. Mehra will report to Avinash Kaul, CEO - Broadcast News for Network18.