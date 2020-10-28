Netflix's Aashish Singh joins LYCA Productions as CEO

Aashish Singh has stepped down as Netflix, Director - Original Films, and joined LYCA Productions as the CEO. Singh joined Netflix in 2019.

Prior to joining Netflix, Singh was CEO - Motion Pictures at Balaji Telefilms. In his earlier roles, Singh has also worked as Production Head for Yashraj Films for over 13 years where he was associated with films like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Dhoom 3’, ‘Chak De India’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and ‘Dhoom 2’ among others.