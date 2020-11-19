Mzaalo onboards 400+ brands across sectors

Mzaalo, a blockchain-based platform in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem, today announced that it has onboarded 400+ established brands across sectors to offer users exciting rewards. Mzaalo’s partnership with brands across categories such as Beauty & Skincare, Travel, Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle, Health and Wellness, Gifting, amongst others, enables the audience to avail the best products and services by watching their favourite content on the platform. ClearTrip, Croma, JBL, Killer, 1MG, Pepperfry, Swiss Military, Boat, ZoomIn, Zomato Pro, Kalyan Jewellers, Kaya Clinic, to name a few brands, further enhancing in boosting audience engagement.

As the audience get to enjoy the best of content across genres and formats on the gamified platform which gratifies users for watching content, the association with the most prominent brands across segments further entices the users to avail the best of the products & services. The user earning reward points on Mzaalo app can spend on partner products and services, premium experiences, digital goods, games, charitable giving and much more.

Commenting on partnering with the massive list of brands, Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo said, “The combination of offering the best of content and enabling users to choose from the best of brands with reward points builds a unique position for Mzaalo in India’s entertainment ecosystem. At a time when brands are increasingly tapping customers online, our association further helps in boosting their reach along with enhancing audience engagement.”

As the entertainment ecosystem continues to flourish, Mzaalo brings the best of content and brands to offer an immersive and exciting experience on the platform. The process of watching content and being incentivized in the form of blockchain-based rewards adds to Mzaalo's credibility in building engagement, loyalty and driving growth. The partnership further facilitates brands to tap their potential customer base by rewarding the audiences and allowing them to experience the product.