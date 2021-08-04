Mrig Sight Media bags digital mandate for Devagabond

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Noida office

Mrig Sight Media, a global branding and marketing agency has bagged the digital media mandate for Devagabond, a leading travel gear manufacturer. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Noida office.

As a part of this digital mandate, the agency aims to launch and amplify the overall digital presence comprising communication, social media and PR strategies for the client. The scope of work includes the brand’s digital and social media strategy, e-commerce portal development and management to position Devagabond as a leading travel gear manufacturer.

Mrig Sight Media will help Devagabond in building brand awareness, brand communication, developing creative content, social media marketing, promoting their brand presence and iterating the brand’s position as a category leader. It will help in building brand advocacy through digital public relations and the influencer community.

Mrig Sight Media will also focus on media buying, promotional campaigns, creating sustainable brand equity, and managing social media, search engine optimization (SEO), and online reputation management (ORM) duties.

2020 was a year of considerable challenges with the traditional distribution channels taking a considerable hit due to Covid restrictions, Niraj Sharma, Managing Director – Devagabond said.

“Devagabond has always taken pride in being a first mover and is now focusing on e-commerce, leveraging on our strong growing digital presence. This pivot will help grow the overall business, increase our brand recall amongst our target group and allow us to dominate the digital landscape. As we partner with Mrig Sight Media, we intend to kick off this mandate with a strong focus on social media, eCommerce, brand building, ORM and SEO,” he added further on the association.

“We are thrilled with this new partnership to come on board as the digital agency for Devagabond. At Mrig Sight Media, we believe in the power of performance-driven brand building and are committed to ensuring Devagabond’s digital growth,” Rahul Ranjan, Director – Mrig Sight Media added.

