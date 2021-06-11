Ministry of Information & Broadcasting appoints journalist Kanchan Gupta as Sr. Advisor

Gupta's joining at the Ministry is with immediate effect, for a period of one year or until further orders

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has announced the appointment of journalist, political analyst and activist Kanchan Gupta as Sr. Advisor.

His joining is with immediate effect, for a period of one year or until further notice, whichever is earlier.

He has worked with The Telegraph, The Pioneer, and The Statesman before.

He also became the youngest Assistant Editor in the history of The Statesman.

Gupta writes on subjects including national and regional politics, international affairs and security issues and a weekly column for MidDay.

The terms and conditions of his association with MIB will be issued separately.

