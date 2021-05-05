Mahesh Balasubramanian named MD & CEO of Kotak Life

Balasubramanian takes over from Murlidhar Gangadharan who was with the company for 20 years

Kotak Life has announced the appointment of Mahesh Balasubramanian as the Managing Director and CEO of the firm.

Prior to his appointment, Balasubramanian was heading Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd. business. He has close to three decades of experience in the financial services industry with stints across retail assets, retail liabilities and insurance.

The company announced his appointment through a LinkedIn post.

Balasubramanian takes over from Murlidhar Gangadharan who was with the company for 20 years. " We thank Mr. Murlidhar Gangadharan for his tireless service over the last 20 years in establishing and growing Kotak Life to new heights," read the company's LinkedIn post for its former MD and CEO.

