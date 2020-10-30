Josh Berger of Warner Bros to step down in Dec

As per media reports, the President and MD of Warner Bros UK, Ireland and Spain will continue as an advisor till the middle of next year for the Harry Potter franchise

Josh Berger has decided to step down as the President and MD of Warner Bros. UK, Ireland and Spain, media networks have reported.

Berger, who has been associated with Warner Bros for over 30 years, will continue till December.

He will continue as an advisor till the middle of next year for the Harry Potter series.

Berger is believed to start his entrepreneurial venture.