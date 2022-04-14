IMPACT Person of the Year, 2021 to be announced today

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will be the Chief Guest at the event

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 14, 2022 8:18 AM  | 1 min read
IPOY

The exchange4media group will announce the winner of IMPACT Person of the Year, 2021 at Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai at 6 pm today. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, will be the Chief Guest at the event. It is going to be the 17th edition of the coveted award which recognises excellence in the business of media, advertising and marketing.

The nominees for the award this year are Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Co-founders, Mamaearth; Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and MD, HUL; Varun Dua, Founder and CEO, Acko; Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Farid Ahsan, Co-founders, ShareChat; Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho; Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Co-founders, Dream11.

Past winners of the IPOY award include Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and MD, ITC Limited; Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, Byju’s; Rajan Anandan, then MD, Google India; Baba Ramdev of Patanjali Ayurved; Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm; Arnab Goswami, then President & Editor-in-Chief, Times Now and ET Now; Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd; Vineet Jain, MD, Times Group; Ambika Soni, then Minister for Information & Broadcasting; Agnello Dias, Founder, Taproot India; Haresh Chawla, then Group CEO, Network18 and Viacom18; Uday Shankar, then CEO, Star India; Raghav Bahl, Founder, Network18; and Rajdeep Sardesai, then Editor-in-Chief, CNN-IBN.

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Governor of maharashtra Impact person of the year 2021 Bhagat Singh Koshyari Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
Nestle

Nestle India calls for pitch to handle its Rs 700-crore media account
2 days ago

Lenovo

Lenovo names Stagwell Agency Assembly & Dentsu as media agencies of record
5 days ago

womaniya

Ormax Media & Film Companion announce the second edition of ‘O Womaniya!’
6 days ago