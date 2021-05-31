Himanshu Mody quits BCCL to join Suzlon Energy as CFO

Mody replaces Swapnil Jain who has resigned as the CFO of the company with effect from 31st May 2021

Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd (BCCL) Group Corporate Director Himanshu Mody has joined Suzlon Energy as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 1st August. He replaces Swapnil Jain who has resigned as the CFO of the company with effect from 31st May 2021.

"This is to inform that Mr. Himanshu Mody has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company, as key managerial personnel, to act as Group Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 1st August 2021," Suzlon Energy said in a regulatory filing.

Himanshu, who holds an MSc in Finance from the University of Strathclyde, Scotland, UK, brings to fore over 22 years of rich and dynamic experience in the fields of Finance and Strategy with a strong focus on Corporate Finance including Mergers & Acquisitions, Fund Raising, Debt and Equity, and Financial Restructuring, the company added.

"This is also to inform that Mr. Swapnil Jain has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of 31st May 2021 to pursue opportunities outside the group. We appreciate Swapnil’s contribution during his tenure as Chief Financial Officer, especially towards the debt restructuring process and other financial matters. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours," the company stated.

Himanshu worked as Group Executive Director for a year and a half with BCCL and was responsible for matters pertaining to Corporate Governance, Legal and Tax efficiencies, Capital Allocation, and Fund Management.



Prior to BCCL, Himanshu worked at the Essel Group, for 20 years. He progressed extremely well with increasing responsibility over the last decade to become the Chief Financial Officer of the Group.



Himanshu was heading the group finance and strategy for its businesses in Media & Entertainment, News & Information, Education, Infrastructure, Gaming, Wellness, and Lifestyle. Himanshu has worked for several years on various corporate strategy, fundraising, and M&A initiatives undertaken by the Essel Group.

