GroupM’s m/SIX bags integrated media duties for Noise

m/SIX, GroupM’s youngest outcome based agency, has won the integrated media duties for Noise, a personal wearable technology brand. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of m/SIX’s Gurgaon office where the team will drive brand experience with its creative outlook and proficiency. The media duties include TV, Print, Radio & Digital Branding.

Delighted on the win, Saket Sinha, Senior Vice President and Head of m/SIX India said, “We are thrilled to welcome India’s favourite personal wearables brand Noise into our clientele. With smart consumer wearables influencing the country’s youth today, we see a huge opportunity combining m/SIX’s expertise, with our specialized outcome-based offerings, and Noise’s exceptional technology, to take the brand to newer uncharted territories. Noise is a brand that has already established itself when it comes to latest technology and we at m/SIX are focused on driving its stylish, tech-enabled durables, which will help derive remarkable results.”

Utsav Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer, Noise said, “We’re pleased to onboard an expert agency like m/SIX to reach our brand goals. Noise is at the crossroads of growth, especially now when young Indians are actively choosing a connected lifestyle. m/SIX brings together a combination of insights, experience and acumen, which should help us further our mission. We look forward to working with the dynamic team at m/SIX who shall be our key partners in driving value for Noise.”

