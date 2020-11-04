GroupM’s Kieley Taylor & Amanda Grant elevated to Global positions

While Taylor has been named Global Head of Partnerships, Grant will be Global Head of Social

GroupM has elevated Kieley Taylor as Global Head of Partnerships and Amanda Grant as Global Head of Social.

While Taylor will be part of GroupM’s investment team with a primary focus on designing and implementing its partnership strategy, particularly with Google, Grant will serve as part of GroupM’s services division.

Both Taylor and Grant will be responsible for building a strategy for GroupM’s agencies functioning across tech platforms.