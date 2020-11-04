GroupM’s Kieley Taylor & Amanda Grant elevated to Global positions

While Taylor has been named Global Head of Partnerships, Grant will be Global Head of Social

Updated: Nov 4, 2020 9:18 AM
GroupM

GroupM has elevated Kieley Taylor as Global Head of Partnerships and Amanda Grant as Global Head of Social.

While Taylor will be part of GroupM’s investment team with a primary focus on designing and implementing its partnership strategy, particularly with Google, Grant will serve as part of GroupM’s services division.

Both Taylor and Grant will be responsible for building a strategy for GroupM’s agencies functioning across tech platforms.

