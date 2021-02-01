Govt expects to earn Rs 1164.75 cr rev from broadcasting in 2021-22

Government has projected earnings of Rs 44.55 crore from information and publicity in 2021-22

The Union government expects to earn Rs 1164.75 crore revenue from the broadcasting sector, according to the 2021-22 revenue receipt presented by the government in the Parliament.

In 2020-21, the government's revenue projection from the broadcasting sector was Rs 1962.25 crore. However, the government revised its projected earnings to Rs 1639.95 crore in the revised estimates.

In 2019-20, the government had earned Rs 912.63 crore from the broadcasting sector. The government's revenue from the sector comprises of licence fee earnings from broadcasters, FM radio operators, and direct to home (DTH) companies.

Further, the government has projected earnings of Rs 44.55 crore from information and publicity in 2021-22. In 2020-21, the government was hoping to earn Rs 47.55 crore from the segment which has been slashed to Rs 37.91 crore under the revised estimates. In 2019-20, the government had earned Rs 53.23 crore from the segment.

Information and publicity receipts include charges from advertising and visual publicity, sale of publications, and film rentals.

As far as disbursements are concerned, the government has earmarked Rs 971.26 crore for information and publicity in 2021-22. The government had projected disbursement of Rs 967.29 crore in 2020-21 which has been revised to Rs 641.37 crore. In 2019-20, the disbursement stood at Rs 818.86 crore.

For broadcasting, the government plans to disburse Rs 2921.11 crore down from Rs 3218.56 crore in 2020-21. As per the revised estimates, the government has disbursed Rs 2870.31 crore for broadcasting in 2020-21. The actual disbursement in 2019-20 stood at Rs 3123.60 crore.

