Prasar Bharati to phase out analog terrestrial transmitters

Responding to questions in Lok Sabha, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur has said the transmitters are being phased out since DD Free Dish is offering a plethora of content without any cost

Information and Broadcasting (I&B) minister Anurag Thakur has said that public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has decided to phase out obsolete Analog Terrestrial TV (ATT) transmitters since DD Free Dish is offering a plethora of content without any cost to people across the country barring Andaman & Nicobar Island.

Responding to questions in Lok Sabha, Thakur said that 1000 Doordarshan ATTs have been closed in phased manner, barring around 50 ATTs in strategic locations in the country. He also said that ATTs with limited channel carrying capacity have lost their relevance in the market.

"In view of emerging trends in broadcasting, and availability of DD Free Dish, a free-to-air, Direct to Home (DTH) Service of Prasar Bharati in the country (carrying more than 150 TV channels including 51 educational channels, without any monthly subscription), the Analog Terrestrial TV (ATT) Transmitters carrying only one channel have lost their relevance," Thakur informed the Lok Sabha.

"The signals of DD Free Dish can be received in the country with the help of small sized low cost dish receiver units except in Andaman & Nicobar Island. According to market estimates, there are more than 40 million households with set-top boxes capable of receiving DD Free Dish DTH channels," he added.

"Accordingly, Prasar Bharati has decided to phase out the obsolete ATT. So far, more than 1000 Doordarshan ATTs have been closed in phased manner barring around 50 ATTs in strategic locations in the country."

In response to another questions, Thakur said that the Prasar Bharati has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur to develop Next Generation Broadcast solution/roadmap for Digital Terrestrial Broadcasting consistent with emerging standards such as 5G Broadcast.

"Sanction for the Proof of Concept (PoC) of Next Generation Broadcasting has also been conveyed to IIT Kanpur. The selection of an appropriate Next Generation broadcast technology and Digital Terrestrial Transmission (DTT) roadmap of Doordarshan depends upon evaluation of this PoC," he noted.

