Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal exits music streaming service

Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal is exiting the Times Internet-owned music streaming service. He joined Gaana as its CEO in May 2016.

"After an amazing 5 years of leading Gaana to be the No. 1 Music streaming service in India, I am stepping down from my role as CEO and am extremely grateful to my wonderful colleagues, music industry partners and investors who put so much trust and empowerment in enabling me to deliver," Agarwal said in a LinkedIn post.

"Special thanks to my mentors Satyan Gajwani #VineetJain who provided me with a platform to make such a remarkable impact to the Indian music ecosystem and bringing entertainment to more than 185 mn+ users across the world and I hope this is just the beginning."

Prior to Gaana, he founded PropTiger.com in Feb 2011 with $2 million in angel capital and 15 team members. He scaled it pan India to over $500 millionn GMV and 700+ people. PropTiger.com is India's leading online real estate transaction marketplace. Successful exit at an enterprise value in excess of $100 million.

He had also launched allcheckdeals.com which is India′s first Professional Real Estate Brokerage Initiative. Before that, he held a senior position in Naukri.

