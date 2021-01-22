FreshBox Media names Hitesh Tulaskar as Creative Director

Prior to this, Tulaskar devoted his time building campaigns for the British Council, Lodha Xperia, Zee Media, Zee Arth, DKids channel, RBL Bank, Sbarro Pizza, & Privé, Phoenix Marketcity, and more

Hitesh Tulaskar is a Creative Director with more than nine years of experience in advertising. He joins FreshBox Media, a full-service digital marketing agency in Thane with an extensive background in creative design, strategy, and brand vision.

Being one of the youngest Creative Directors in the industry, he believes, "Observation is the key. Human brain cannot create anything new on its own. It requires some inspiration and experience to create something. And advertising is all about creating connections, marrying two or more scenarios to make the message more understandable. So to create something unique, we must be able to observe the minute elements. After all, most of the successful campaigns till now were based on the smallest of details and observations."

Before coming to FreshBox Media, Hitesh devoted his time, building campaigns for the British Council, Lodha Xperia, Zee Media, Zee Arth, DKids channel, Johnson Tiles, RBL Bank, Sbarro Pizza, & Privé, Phoenix Marketcity, Anchor Group, Saraswat Bank, and more.

Speaking on the association, Kajal Kothari, the Director of FreshBox Media said, “His solution-driven mind ensures that the core essence of advertising and creative development lies under the systematic approach of creative building, understanding and presenting.”

He is ambitious and passionate about everything creative- especially digital solutions and branding for both existing and new brands. For him, great work comes from bridging the cultural divide between different backgrounds of creativity and opinions.

"FreshBox Media has helped brands and businesses flourish since its inception. The team recognises the value of good design and the role of content in marketing. We look forward to working with Hitesh and creating a fresher spin to our way of working!" said Susheel Garg, the Director of FreshBox Media.

Hitesh is excited to embark on this creative journey and help FreshBox become one of the most trusted and renowned digital marketing agencies of India.

