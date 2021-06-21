Farhad K. Wadia joins Mirchi as Head-North America

Wadia’s roles and responsibilities include the expansion of Mirchi’s footprint in the United States of America and Canada

Mirchi appoints Farhad K. Wadia, a proficient media, live entertainment and recording industry professional, as Head-North America. As Head-North America, Wadia’s roles and responsibilities include the expansion of Mirchi’s footprint in the United States of America and Canada.

Farhad has a rich and varied work experience of over 35 years across various industries and geographies. From 2002 onward, he has held leadership roles in companies like Channel 4 Networks UAE, Hindustan Times Delhi, Network 18 India, and Samuel Jewelers USA.

Welcoming Farhad Wadia to the company Prashant Panday, MD and CEO, ENIL, says, “Mirchi has set foot in multiple new territories this year. We are looking at continuing this momentum and deepening our presence in these markets. We are glad to have Farhad Wadia on board to lead us in the North American market. We are certain that his rich experience will help Mirchi build a strong presence in North America.”

Commenting on his new role at Mirchi, Farhad K. Wadia, Head of North America, Mirchi says, “Mirchi is India’s premier music and entertainment brand with a wide global appeal. I foresee great potential in leveraging brand Mirchi’s strengths to scale up operations in North America. I am delighted to be joining them during their exciting expansion phase into international waters and I look forward to contributing to this growth story.”

Earlier this year, Mirchi forayed into the Middle East, relaunching in the UAE and Bahrain, and entering Qatar. The company’s plans for international expansion are stronger than ever. While Mirchi expands to other geographies, their focus on delivering best-in-class entertainment to its audience stays intact.

