Efgh to be JJ Tax’s marketing and creative agency

Efgh, the agency newly founded by Emmanuel Upputuru and Joyce Shepherd, has won the JJ Tax account.

JJ Tax App, a chat-based tax app, was launched 2 years ago.

The mandate for Efgh includes the responsibility for the entire marketing services with communication, of course, being just part of it.

Emmanuel Upputuru says, “One of the main reasons why I wanted to start Efgh was to be in control of every aspect of a brand’s narrative. And JJ Tax gives us the privilege to go to the CEO’s table and discuss the business challenges, explore and suggest decisions. It is a new high. The communication ideas that will flow out of those conversations will be that much richer. On the one hand it’s exciting, and on the other there are no excuses. I have known CA Jambukeswaran for a long time, it is exciting to be a part of his company’s story now.”

Rashi, CEO JJ Tax, says, “We are excited for Efgh to join our journey and create a niche for us in the digital market. As a start-up we face a lot of challenges and together we plan to overcome them and be amongst the most popular tax apps in India. The faith and trust imposed on us by more than 1.4 million members within 2 years of launch is overwhelming and put us on the right path.”

Jambu, Founder, JJ Tax says, “I have known Emmanuel for many years now. And it is a privilege to have his agency, Efgh, on board with us. We have some very ambitious plans and I strongly believe together we can get there. Emmanuel has a fantastic team – what I like about them is they are interested in making our business a success story. We want them to establish us as a Power Brand with their expertise.”

