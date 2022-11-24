McCain’s campaign with Karisma Kapoor evokes social media banter

The campaign conceptualised by EFGH Brand Innovations got 14 different brands to help a super fan meet the actor

McCain Foods India has launched a new TVC highlighting that having McCain in your freezers not only lets you create a ‘Karishma’ in your homes but also gets you a chance to meet Karisma Kapoor - #FreezerMeinMcCainGharMeinKarishma.

The campaign was further amplified through a 360-degree integration on digital & social media, OTT, influencer collaborations and on-ground activations.

The highlight, however, was the final leg of the campaign – a fun social media banter with a whooping fourteen brands participating.

Conceptualized in partnership with EFGH Brand Innovations, the brand created a fictional fan Mrs. Shukla and helped her host the perfect party for Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor.

The banter was initiated with a quirky Instagram post, asking brands to join in to help Mrs. Shukla in other departments to make her party a hit for Karisma. Multiple brands were quick to join in on the ‘party’ offering burger buns to coffee to sweets and even makeovers. The banter was concluded with a heartwarming Thank You post by McCain Foods India to all the participating brands for helping Mrs. Shukla create a ‘Karishma’ for Karisma.

Sumati Kapur, Head Digital Marketing, McCain, “McCain as a brand brings people together, so we thought why not get brands together to help a super fan. This campaign with Karisma Kapoor has been a great success and this was just the coolest way to wrap up the campaign.”

Emmanuel Upputuru Founder of Efgh Brand Innovations, “Banters as the name suggest are all about having fun. I feel maybe we have just introduced a new level to this banter game. When brands get together, it’s always fun. But rarely do brands come together to help a common customer. After all a single customer is at the same time a customer of multiple brands. This was fun to create with Sumati and the rest of the McCain team. I think this can become a trend and we are happy to be part of. ”

