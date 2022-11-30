EFGH Brand Innovations invites people to spot ‘acts of generosity’

It’s GivingTuesday today! The entire world is talking about generosity, how it manifests in different ways, and why it is such a powerful force for good, especially in turbulent times.

India has the privilege of celebrating GivingTuesday both in October during DaanUtsav and today with the rest of the world! We join millions around the world in celebrating radical generosity and shared humanity today.

“It has been an absolute privilege to be part of this movement. Over this last year, we’ve learned that generosity is all around us. It shows up in simple acts of kindness; in giving time, talent, treasure and testimony; in connecting with the community. But we don’t always notice generosity when it happens. Our brand new films are a reminder to take a second look and that generosity is abundant. Our job was just to highlight it,” says Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder and Creative Chairman, EFGH Brand Innovations.

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 with a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbour or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.

"GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year," said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world."

