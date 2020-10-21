Editors Guild of India elects Seema Mustafa as President

While Sanjay Kapoor has been elected General Secretary, Anant Nath will be the new Treasurer

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 21, 2020 9:12 AM
Seema Mustafa

The Editors Guild of India has elected Seema Mustafa as the President for a one-year term, as per media reports.

Mustafa is the Founder and Editor of The Citizen.

Sanjay Kapoor, Editor of Hard News, has been elected General Secretary and Anant Nath, Editor of The Caravan, will be the new Treasurer.

