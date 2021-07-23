Disney+ Hotstar's Rachita Vaid takes the start-up route with Tailwind
According to her LinkedIn profile, Vaid enables high growth companies to scale their marketing efforts as the founder of Tailwind
Rachita Vaid, who was till recently AVP & Head of Customer Marketing at Disney+ Hotstar, has launched her own venture Tailwind. According to her LinkedIn profile, Rachita enables high growth companies to scale their marketing efforts as the founder of Tailwind.
She quit Disney+ Hotstar last month after spending two years and eight months. She had joined Hotstar from Times Internet in November 2018. At Times Internet, she was heading B2B marketing.
As the Head of Customer Marketing at Disney+ Hotstar, Rachita was responsible for thought leadership, partner relations and lead generation for the platform amongst its key stakeholders - advertisers and media agencies. She led marketing for both large customers and SMBs leveraging PR, events, digital as primary media vehicles.
