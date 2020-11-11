Debosmita Majumdar joins Porsche India as head of marketing, PR, CRM

Prior to this, she was with Puma as associate director and head of marketing

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 11, 2020 11:40 AM
Debosmita Majumdar

Debosmita Majumder has moved on from Puma as associate director and head of marketing. She has now joined Porsche India as head of marketing, PR, CRM, Porsche India, Skoda Volkswagen Group.

She was associated with Puma for five years where she oversaw important campaigns like Propah Lady, Do You, Sockthem and Suede Gully. Prior to that, Majumdar was Corporate Communications Manager Sony Six and Kix.

Tags Porsche Puma india Debosmita majumdar
