Debosmita Majumdar joins Porsche India as head of marketing, PR, CRM
Prior to this, she was with Puma as associate director and head of marketing
Debosmita Majumder has moved on from Puma as associate director and head of marketing. She has now joined Porsche India as head of marketing, PR, CRM, Porsche India, Skoda Volkswagen Group.
She was associated with Puma for five years where she oversaw important campaigns like Propah Lady, Do You, Sockthem and Suede Gully. Prior to that, Majumdar was Corporate Communications Manager Sony Six and Kix.
