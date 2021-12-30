Dabur enters health food drink category with Dabur Vita

The company has partnered with Flipkart for Dabur Vita’s e-commerce launch

Dabur India Ltd. Has announced its foray into the health food drink category with the launch of ‘Dabur Vita’.

“It is made with a unique blend of more than 30+ herbs Like Ashwagandha, Giloy and Brahmi, which are scientifically proven not only to provide better immunity but also to promote physical and mental growth among kids,” the company claimed.

“Built on Dabur’s legacy of quality, trust and experience of 137 years, Dabur Vita offers 2X superior benefits of growth and immunity with superiority on taste compared to others in Milk Food Drinks Category. We are witnessing a significant increase in search volumes of immunity boosting milk drinks on E-commerce and with Dabur Vita we would be able to fulfil this contemporary need of consumers. We are very delighted to launch this in collaboration with India’s homegrown e-commerce platform Flipkart and this launch further strengthens our commitment to enable each other a larger reach and scale. Dabur Vita widens our overall portfolio under health category, offering our valuable customer a diverse range to choose from,” said Dabur India Ltd Business Head E-commerce Smerth Khanna.

“As per the recent research conducted by Nielsen, 88% mothers look for immunity as the most important benefit in a health drink. Considering the needs of the consumers in the post-covid era, we at Dabur India Limited have formulated this unique product and it is scientifically proven to provide superior immunity than any other health drink available in market. Dabur Vita is a unique formulation as it brings the benefits of Ayurveda in a tasty chocolaty drink which has been hugely liked by kids in our consumer research. It is tested to significantly increase the activity of the known protein TNF Alfa which helps boost kid’s immunity thus making Dabur Vita India’s best Immunity Expert,” said Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head – Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd Said.

Dabur has partnered with Flipkart for the e-commerce launch of Dabur Vita. It is available in chocolate flavour in 7 SKUs of 15gm Pouch at Rs. 10, 75gm Pouch at Rs. 30, 200gm BIB at Rs. 120 but Launch Price is Rs. 99, 500gm BIB at Rs. 235, 500gm Jar at Rs. 249, 750gm Pouch at Rs. 340 and 1kg BIB at Rs. 430. It can be added with milk or water.

Dabur India Ltd Vice President–Marketing Rajeev John said: “Dabur has been trusted by generations as their preferred health and food supplement. Now we are taking this one step further with the launch of ‘Dabur Vita’ an Ayurvedic health food drink, which helps in boosting immunity by stimulating natural killer cells, promotes bone and muscular growth and helps in promoting brain health, learning and concentration in kids between 6 to 15 years. Looking for products that offer great taste while being healthy for their little ones, this one-of-its-kind Ayurveda innovation in the health supplement category will surely become the first choice for the kids and their parents”.

