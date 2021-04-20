ColorTokens names Vats Srivatsan as President and Chief Operating Officer

ColorTokens Inc., a Zero Trust cybersecurity platform company, announced today that it appointed Vats Srivatsan as its President and Chief Operating Officer. Srivatsan brings in three decades of experience, including executive roles at leading companies, including Palo Alto Networks and Google.

In his most recent position as the chief strategy officer at Palo Alto Networks, Srivatsan led mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and corporate strategy. He shaped the company’s transformation to the cloud through 10 acquisitions over the past 2 1/2 years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vats to our leadership talent at ColorTokens as our President and Chief Operating Officer,” said Rajesh Khazanchi, co-founder and CEO of ColorTokens. “Vats is a proven growth accelerator who brings in knowledge of cloud and cybersecurity and strong experience in serving C-level executives across multiple industries. ColorTokens is at a period of growth where Vats’ wealth of experience and operational skills will help scale our leadership team and help us grow ColorTokens into a formidable player in the industry.”

Previously, Srivatsan played a pivotal role in scaling Google Cloud from the initial business case to a multibillion-dollar business. As head of global business operations, he set up Google Cloud’s core commercial engine, pricing, contracting, and global footprint expansion, and he founded and led its Advanced Solutions Lab for artificial intelligence and machine learning. Previously, Srivatsan was the corporate vice president at Motorola Mobility, a partner at McKinsey & Co., and a holder of key positions at Dell and Intel. He has a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Cybersecurity is in a period of rapid change with customers’ digital transformations, hybrid workplaces, and emerging threat vectors and actors,” said Srivatsan. “With its cloud-based Xtended ZeroTrust™ Platform and an amazingly motivated team, ColorTokens uniquely positions itself to help customers improve their security posture by operationalizing Zero Trust easily into their security posture. I am delighted to join the team and look forward to helping bring ColorTokens technology to customers at scale.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)