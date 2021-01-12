Castrol India appoints Jaya Jamrani as VP, Marketing

In her new role, Jamrani will lead the marketing strategy for India across business segments, including forging strategic partnerships for growth

Castrol India Limited, India’s leading automotive lubricants company, announced the appointment of Jaya Jamrani as vice president – marketing effective from 1 January 2021 to lead Castrol’s marketing function for India.

Jaya, an alumnus of IIM Lucknow, has spent over a decade across various verticals in Castrol both in India and globally, after a stint with Unilever. Her broad-based experience and understanding of changing consumer needs has helped her lead some iconic campaigns for Castrol like the Castrol CRB Truck Aasana and Castrol Super Mechanic, drive successful media and content partnerships including Castrol Activ Scooter Girl in the City and Castrol POWER1 Roadies as well as steer strategic associations like the Castrol-3M collaboration.

Sandeep Sangwan, managing director, Castrol India, congratulated Jaya on her appointment, and said, “I am delighted to welcome Jaya as the vice president - marketing for the India business. Along with her strong knowledge of our business and proven ability to drive results, Jaya can be credited with some of our successful purpose-led marketing and influencer-advocacy campaigns in the recent past. I look forward to her contributions as we aim to strengthen our position as a leading lubricants brand in the Indian market and drive the Castrol brand to newer heights pivoting from products to integrated solutions.”

In her new role, Jaya will lead the marketing strategy for India across business segments, including forging strategic partnerships for growth.

Jaya Jamrani said, “I am humbled by this opportunity to lead marketing for the iconic 100-year young brand that is Castrol. The future promises to be just as exciting as we continue on our transformation agenda with the evolution of lubricants usage and shifts in attitudes towards mobility and convenience.”

