BW CFO World & BW Businessworld launch 5th CFO and Finance Strategy Awards 2021

As the dust settles from the pandemic flurry and finance teams develop resilience to face the next possible crisis, the focus on efficacious financial strategies has increased. Trade models are becoming multidimensional, the role of the CFO is quickly changing and financial strategists are becoming diverse. CFOs are no longer financial stewards of the business machine but they play an active role as change agents and crisis managers who are becoming the true business partner to CEO in decision making with a watchful eye over costs. To recognise such talent and timely strategies, BW CFO World and BW Businessworld launch the 5th Edition of the CFO and Finance Strategy Awards 2021.

The summit will be a comprehensive one-day summit that will together bring expert panels and an industry award ceremony along with various illustrious speakers, all on one virtual podium. It will serve as a horizon for CFOs, finance teams, service providers, government bodies, strategists, financial institutions, consultants, enablers, entrepreneurs, enthusiasts and other stakeholders alike.

The panels comprise an array of experience and insights on topics ranging from fiscal recovery post-pandemic, the recovery road for emerging businesses, the impact of new Fintech trends, the technology arsenal in the CFO toolkit, efficient financial reporting, the evolving role of the CFO and working with virtually connected finance teams in the new normal among other trends. The award ceremony will see the felicitation of 33 awards across categories for People, Strategy and Service providers and will highlight the exceptional achievers and companies in the field.

The distinguished jury will be presided by Rajnish Kumar- Former Chairman, SBI who will lead an illustrious company that includes the likes of Usha Sangwan- MD (retd) of LIC India, Board member Axis Bank, BSE and Grasim Industries, Sethuratham Ravi-Chairman, TFCI Former Chairman of BSE, Ravinder Singh Dillon- Chairman and MD PFC, Vinod Gupta-MD VG Learning Destination, Viswanath P S- MD and CEO of Randstad India, Sunil Srivastava- (retd) Deputy MD of SBI and the Chairman and Editor-in-chief of BW--Dr Annurag Batra.