Bombay Fables appoints Rafiq Gangjee as CEO

Gangjee is an industry stalwart with over 40 years of experience across the advertising, media & entertainment space

Rafiq Gangjee has been appointed as CEO at Bombay Fables, a writer’s company which produces films as a boutique production house.

It has recently produced Netflix's “Serious Men” and announced their next with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Gangjee brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked with Yash Raj Films, where he served as their Vice President, Marketing and Communications for eight years and has marketed over 30 films, including several YRF blockbusters.

He has also worked as VP Marketing & Communications at Balaji Telefilms and Cinestaan Film Company, and at EROS as their CMO. He was till recently, CEO at Sundial Entertainment.

Gangjee’s consultancy firm Zabardast Communications, which he started in 1989, is where he has devoted a considerable amount of time to scripting, producing, and directing advertising and corporate films for several multinational and local clients.

Previous stints of his also include being a lecturer of Genetics at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai; a Marketing Manager at a shipping company, and later at advertising agencies as an account director on several brands.

Sejal Shah, Partner at Bombay Fables, while commenting on his joining them, says, “We are beyond thrilled and really lucky to have Rafiq on board at Bombay Fables; the new kid on the block. He has promised to bring structure and vision to our crazy ideas, and mad ambitions. Rafiq will have a tough job fulfilling all our creative dreams.”

On this new appointment of his, Gangjee said, “We grew up listening in awe and rapt attention to entertaining fables from our parents and teachers. And now, to be a part of a kick-ass team, and along with them, be able to create and weave awesome fables, is a fairy-tale in itself. The biggest challenge and fun-thing is keeping up with Bhavesh, Sejal & Gaurav’s childlike creative enthusiasm.”