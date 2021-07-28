Bluebot bags digital creative mandate for Simplilearn

The Bengaluru-based creative agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 2:00 PM
Simplilearn, an online platform for digital economy skills training, has awarded its creative mandate to Bluebot, a Bengaluru-based creative agency. The agency achieved the win after participating in a multi-agency pitch.

Bluebot will be responsible for creating disruptive work to build the brand across multiple channels and consumer touch points. It will also be responsible for striking the right balance between a data-driven approach and creative conceptualization.

Mark Moran, Chief Operating Officer, Simplilearn, said, “We needed an agency that would render our future growth plans into reality, and Bluebot fits the role perfectly. We are pleased with the team’s solution-oriented approach, well suited to our vision. We look forward to building a mutually beneficial partnership and hope that Bluebot will make substantial contributions to our journey in creating a difference in the lives of many.”

Also speaking on the association, Carl Savio, Chief Creative Officer and founder, Bluebot Digital, said, “The ed-tech category is growing rapidly in scale, and the current pandemic has only amplified the need for upskilling towards digital skill-sets. We’re looking forward to strengthening Simplilearn’s brand presence in India and firmly establish its position as the world leader in upskilling.”

